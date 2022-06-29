Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools have been filling a need in the community by serving free meals to children under the age of 18 this summer.
The DCPS program runs through Aug. 5. OPS will serve through July 29, with the Owensboro Innovation Campus location open until Aug. 3.
Both programs also offer a mobile route option in which children and/or parents can meet the food service workers at designated locations during 15-minute intervals.
DCPS food service employees Misty Schroader and Tammy Hayden were distributing meals Tuesday at Country Heights Elementary School.
Schroader has been volunteering to hand out meals for 11 years. Hayden has been volunteering for 15 years.
“Most of the time we receive comments along the lines of, ‘Thank you for doing this,’ and ‘It helps my family out so much,’ ” Schroader said.
The Country Heights location serves between six and 25 children a day, according to Schroader, but the kitchen cooks up between 800 and 2,000 meals a week, depending on the overall schedules.
“Doing this gives me a sense of knowing that no child has to go hungry and that we are here to provide for them,” Schroader said. “If they’re in need, we make sure they get fed.”
Hayden said being able to help out children and families is an awesome feeling.
Trenta Powers and Kathy Boone, food service employees for OPS, were handing out meals Monday at Legion Park. Powers said at that site, a typical day consists of handing out close to 40 meals. Throughout the district’s kitchens, the staff prepares approximately 700 meals a day.
Powers has been volunteering her summers for nine years. Boone has been volunteering for approximately 12 years.
“I think (OPS) just wanted to make sure children had something to eat during the summer if there weren’t meals at home,” Boone said. “Any time we’re not in session, they try to do some type of feeding program.”
Boone said the locations are picked based on the number of children within close proximity so they are able to ride bikes or walk to the feeding stations. Those receiving the meals do not have to be a student in the school district as long as they meet the age requirement. OPS offers a breakfast option in addition to the lunch option, with times ranging from 8 to 9:30 a.m., depending on the site.
“I like seeing the kids and getting out and going around,” Boone said. “We deliver to all over, to places like Girls, Inc. and Owensboro Parks and Recreation.”
Powers and Boone said a lot of the children they see during the summer will recognize them during the school year.
“A lot of the kids we have in school will go, ‘There’s my lunch lady!’ They think you should be going to the next school with them,” Powers said.
Boone said the summer feeding program is critical to students’ well-being.
“In the past, I saw a kindergartener who was tiny, but sat and ate four bologna sandwiches because he was so hungry,” she said. “One time I was in the delivery van and as we pulled down the rode, there were kids coming from every direction on their bikes, just following the van because they were hungry and knew we were coming.”
Powers said she has noticed more grandparents bringing children to the food locations in recent years.
“They are probably on a fixed income, and they are so thankful to be able to get a free meal for that child,” she said. “That’s what makes it worth it, because everybody has struggles, and I’m just thankful that I have a job to be able to do it.”
Beginning July 1, anyone who picks up food from OPS locations must eat on site. During the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2021, the school districts signed a waiver to allow the children to eat off-site to minimize the spread of COVID-19. DCPS changed the requirement back at the beginning of this summer, but OPS began the summer with off-site allowance with the waiver expiring at the end of June.
DCPS and OPS locations will be closed July 4. Meals are offered five days
a week.
For more information about the DCPS Summer Feeding Program, including menus, locations and times, visit https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/summerfeeding2022#sthash.jBqlcF3O.DS6OhK2l.dpbs.
For more information about the OPS Summer Feeding Program, including menus, locations and times, visit https://www.owensboro.kyschools.us/district-news.
