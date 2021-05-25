Most summer feeding programs in the area started on Monday, with others being added beginning June 1.
All summer feeding programs allow anyone 18 years old and younger to receive meals at no charge at various locations throughout Owensboro and Daviess County. The feeding programs are offered by various school districts, through federal funding.
Owensboro Public Schools opened mobile routes on Monday, and district spokesman, Jared Revlett, said more mobile sites may be added as the summer goes on.
When families pick up meals, they will receive a lunch, and a breakfast for the next day.
The program is “almost back to what it was pre-pandemic,” Revlett said, but safety protocols will still be in place, including masks and gloves and physical distancing.
Summer feeding programs are important, he said.
“There is a need for meals for students who may not get them otherwise when they are not in school,” he said. “This is an opportunity for our district to be able to do that through this federally funded program. We average about 50,000 meals per year over the course of the summer that we give out to the community free of charge. It’s a great program, and allows those kids to get the nutrition they need to be successful.”
Current mobile OPS times and locations include:
- 10:45- 11 a.m. — Kendall Perkins Park, 1201 West Fifth Street
- 10:45 — 11:05 a.m. — Chesterfield Drive/River Road
- 11:10 — 11:25 a.m. — Greentree Apartments, 1209 West Seventh Street
- 11:15 — 11:45 a.m. — Smothers Park
- 11:35 — 11:50 a.m. — Carter Road/Apollo Court Apartments, 1811 Carter Road
- 12 — 12:20 p.m. — Cravens Pool, 2815 Cravens Avenue
- 12 — 12:20 p.m. — Goose Egg Park, 1228 West Third Street
- 12:25 — 12:45 p.m. — Lincolnshire Apartments, 1028 Pennbrooke Avenue
- 12:30 — 12:45 p.m. — Cadillac Motel, 1315 West Second Street
OPS summer feeding sites and times that will begin June 1 include:
- 10:20 — 10:40 a.m. — Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica Street
- 10:45 — 11 a.m. — Seventh Street and J.R. Boulevard
- 10:50 — 11:05 a.m. — Wing Avenue
- 11:10 — 11:25 p.m. — Sixth Street and Center Street
- 11:15 — 11:30 a.m. — Chautauqua Park, 1301 Bluff Avenue
- 11:35 — 11:50 a.m. — Alexander Avenue and East 20th Street
- 11:45 a.m. — 12:05 p.m. — Wesleyan Park Plaza
- 12 — 12:15 p.m. — Colonel House, 1829 Triplett Street
- 12:15 — 12:30 p.m. — Oney’s Apartments, 1708 Shawnee Drive
- 12:20 — 12:40 p.m. — Dixiana Court Apartments, 2900 Dixiana Court.
Daviess County Public Schools is offering two curbside meal locations, and several mobile delivery routes.
Connie Beth Fillman, DCPS food services director, said the district is offering a little more variety this summer.
“We will be offering more hot meals,” she said, such as a pork chop sandwich and a General Tso chicken wrap with rice.
The district served about 1,800 meals on its first day, but that number will vary as the summer goes on and the district provides meals for summer school sessions, daycares, vacation Bible schools and other camps, according to district spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt.
The curbside and mobile routes will only be serving lunches, but the sites at summer schools, camps, and daycares families have an opportunity to sign up for two meals a day, Wimsatt said.
DCPS curbside meal pickup time and sites include:
- 11 — 11:30 a.m. — Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56
- 11 — 11:30 a.m. — Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road
- DCPS mobile delivery times and routes include:
- 11 a.m. — Town and Country Mobile Home Park, 418 Reid Road
- 11:10 a.m. — Eastwood, 2895 Highway 2830
- 11:15 a.m. — Colony Mobile Estates, 2016 Arlington Parkway
- 11:15 a.m. — Woodlawn Mobile Home Park, 6845 Highway 2830
- 11:30 a.m. — RiverBend Pointe RV Park, 501 Office Lane/6908 Lamplite Circle
- 12 p.m. — 2206 Hutch Lane
- 12:10 p.m. — Gemini and 2260 Carpenter Drive
- 12:20 p.m. — 624 Time Drive
- 12:30 p.m. — 650 Chuck Gray Court
The Diocese of Owensboro is currently providing summer meal service at their Owensboro Catholic K-3 Campus, 4017 Frederica Street, and Owensboro Catholic Middle School, 2540 Christie Place. Meals are served at both sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and children can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next morning, according to Sonya Evans, school food service director for the Diocese.
Beginning June 1, Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144, and Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 West Parrish Avenue, both will begin serving meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children may also pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next morning at this location, Evans said.
“The Mary Carrico School is one of our biggest sites,” she said. “We reached a lot of kiddos and families out there last year, and it’s really good. We are here if anybody needs us.”
All sites are drive-thru or walk-up, and Evans said the Diocese is serving meals in several locations throughout its coverage area, including Henderson, Madisonville and Bowling Green.
