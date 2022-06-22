Deer Park Elementary was alive with the sounds of children laughing and learning Tuesday morning.
The school is hosting Camp Curiosity, a four-week program that provides an opportunity for migrant children to learn and gain a better grasp of the English language.
The camp, which is staffed by 27 teachers and 20 assistants, is offered annually and is jointly funded by Daviess County Public Schools and federal dollars. There are no registration fees required to attend.
According to Shelly Hammons, the camp’s organizer and administrator, the program began as a way to help students in the Migrant Program, an agricultural education-based program for “highly-mobile students” that Congress passed in 1965 to help them learn English.
The program’s success led to it being expanded to all English learners in the school district, which is currently about 750 students, Hammons said.
“Every English learner in our district is invited to come,” she said.
The children that attend the camp vary in ethnicities, with the district having students from Burma, Thailand, Afghanistan, Malaysia, India, Ukraine, Honduras and Guatemala. All camp attendees are DCPS and OPS students with some in the migrant education program.
“I’m kind of the principal (of the camp),” Hammons said. “I develop the actual foundational structure of the entire camp, and our district coaches help me build the curriculum. So it’s really a whole Daviess County affair.”
The camp is five days a week, for about six hours a day.
Students spend approximately 3 1/2 hours on traditional school material like Language Arts and math, with the remaining time is dedicated to meals, time in the gymnasium and a rotation of special elective classes, from robotics to music.
Hammons said the camp drew 280 kids its first week, with a slight dip in attendance the past two weeks. The camp concludes Friday.
The primary purpose of this camp is to help students remain competitive in school and to introduce children who are new to the U.S. to the American school system, Hammons said.
“We’re trying to prevent the summer slide,” she said. “A lot of them have gaps, due to the nature of their movement, or some are new to our country … but the overall goal is to develop language acquisition and give them a jump start for their school in the fall.”
The “summer slide” Hammons is trying to prevent is when kids, through disuse of their skills over the summer months, fall behind where they should be in the classroom.
“Some don’t do any reading or math or anything through the whole summer, and so, traditionally, they kind of fall down a little bit and then you bring them back up in the fall,” she said.
Anita Weidemann, an ESL instructor at Deer Park Elementary, has been helping with the Migrant Program for more than a decade. She said she plans to continue working at the camp for “as long as they’ll allow me” because of the importance of the work.
“I love the families, and I love these kids,” Weidemann said. “They just have a place in my heart. We just have an awesome time. This is a wonderful way to build those relationships (with the families) too.”
Hammons and Weidemann agree the camp is fun for students, and that many of them have said they don’t want it to end.
“I believe this is one way to close that gap in learning for these kids,” Weidemann said. “Whether they move frequently or are stationary, I just think closing that gap makes kids have the ability to be more successful.”
