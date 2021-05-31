Kentucky returns to the “old normal” on June 11, when social distancing, limited capacity at events and masking end.
And it won’t come any too soon for the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, both of which have struggled for the past nearly 15 months.
“We’re turning the corner,” Laura Alexander, general manager of both facilities, said last week. “The summer is looking very good.”
Last year, both facilities were on track to have their most successful years since the convention center opened in 2014.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro.
And both venues had to close on March 8.
Even after they were allowed to reopen, they had to follow state guidelines limiting the size of events, requiring social distancing and wearing masks.
When the fiscal year ended on June 30, the convention center showed a loss of $240,257.
But the Sportscenter had a budget surplus of $55,212.
The pandemic has continued to hurt business for most of the current fiscal year.
But things are looking up, Alexander said.
“We’re getting a lot of last-minute business,” she said. “Instead of people scheduling things a year out, we’re getting some two or three months out. And some are a couple of days out.”
Alexander said the two facilities are allowed to have 60% of their total capacity now.
“But with social distancing, we can really only have 30%,” she said. “It will be good to get back to 100% on June 11.”
Big conventions will be slower to return to the convention center, she said, “because they take so much planning.”
But, Alexander said, “2022 should be a huge year for us. This year, we have three conventions in July, one in August, three in September, two in October and one in November.”
Next year, she said, “We have seven definite already and we have bids out for eight more.”
Sporting events returnedAlexander said sporting events have already returned in a big way.
“We’ve had some dance and cheer events this year,” she said. “And next year, from January through mid-April, we have sporting events on seven weekends.”
This year, the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Basketball Game is returning to Sportscenter on June 11 for the first time since 2004.
Even though that’s the day that capacity restrictions will be lifted, Alexander said the sponsors had already decided to sell only 1,000 tickets to the event.
And they decided not the change it, she said.
RE0 Speedwagon is scheduled to perform in the Sportscenter on Nov. 1 in a concert that was delayed from April 2020.
Alexander said she has bids out for several concerts in late 2021 and early 2022.
New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services is sponsoring Drag Bingo at the convention center on June 12.
An ad says, “drag legend” Mahogony Knight will host and be accompanied by Amity Delite Michaels, Lady Jasmine Michaels, and Deanna Knight.
“These four queens are bringing their larger-than-life personalities to Owensboro to ensure you have a memorable evening,” it says.
“Drag Bingo is doing very well,” Alexander said. “We’ve already sold more than 350 tickets.”
She said the Sportscenter “saw a lot of business during the pandemic because people were looking for bigger venues for social distancing. But the summer is always slow there.”
The convention center is expecting crowds for the Independence Day celebration on July 4 as well as the Owensboro Air Show and the Owensboro Hydrofair, both in August.
“We’ve absolutely turned the corner,” Alexander said.
