The Daviess County Public Library is preparing for its “Fly Into Fantasy” summer reading program, which will begin at the end of May.
Taryn Norris, DCPL’s children’s librarian and assistant manager of community engagement, said the program’s fantasy theme was selected “to interest all ages and to center our library events and reading challenge.”
“Our events this summer include fantasy characters from books and movies, fantasy-themed cookie decorating and other magically-themed topics,” she said.
The summer reading program runs from May 31 to July 31.
It will kick off with an in-person event from 3-6 p.m. May 31. During that time, Norris said children and teens can register for summer reading and will receive a ticket to exchange for a free prize book.
Adults that register in the program can participate in the Read-a-Thon, where participants will receive a summer reading-themed tote bag, while supplies last, if they read for at least 30 minutes while in attendance.
Children and their families will have the opportunity to create a fantasy-themed craft and receive a personalized balloon creation by Daniel the Balloon Guy in the library’s children’s area.
Outdoor activities, weather permitting, are scheduled in the library’s Reading Garden, which include stations for sidewalk chalk, bubbles and hula hoops.
Teens will also be able decorate a dragon scale that will be put on display in the library’s teen area.
Additionally, the Hello Pop food truck will be on-site.
Throughout the summer reading program, participants can log minutes or library events attended to earn entries into the weekly and final prize drawings.
Weekly participation prizes will be available for all ages, along with several final prizes for each age category to allow more people a chance to win.
Some events taking place include the Handmade Crafts Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3, the Hobbiton Second Breakfast for Teens starting at 2 p.m. June 15, and PJ’s Laugh Factory Show for children at 1 and 4 p.m. June 21. Registration is required for the latter.
Norris said attendance and growth in the summer reading program has seen an uptick in recent years.
“Our summer reading program participation did decrease during COVID, but we have continued to increase our participation numbers ever since,” she said. “We took a brief break from programming at the beginning of the pandemic and resumed in-person programming in August 2020.”
Those interested in participating in the summer reading program can register in-person at the library, 2020 Frederica St., by calling the library at 270-684-0211 ext. 237, or online at dcplibrary.beanstack.org.
For a full list of events, visit dcplibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
