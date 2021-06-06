Several hundred patrons filled McConnell Plaza on Saturday for The Owensboro Symphony’s “Summer Salute” concert with Lee Greenwood.
The sun was out in full effect as families and friends laid out blankets and lawn chairs awaiting the performance.
The concert was the symphony’s first concert since March, 2020 when the pandemic first hit the region.
Deanna Richeson who attended the events said she is from California and was pleasantly surprised to see an event like the “Summer Salute” in the Owensboro area.
“I’m from California. I’ve been there 40 years and it’s really nice to see small towns do this,” she said.
Another individual from Richeson’s group said she was especially excited to see Lee Greenwood, as well as be out and about without a mask for the first time in more than a year.
“I’m very excited to be out and not wear a piece of paper on my face,” she said.
Bernard Perry, who also attended the event said he was in town for work and regularly books a room at Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront hotel for a view of the Riverpark.
Perry said he learned of the concert and decided to pull out a lawn chair he has in hisRT car and enjoy the show.
“I’m from the Chicago area. I’m here for work and I always stay at this hotel just because of the Riverpark. It’s so beautiful down here,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.