The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosted its third summer edition of Shop Owensboro on Saturday, in collaboration with Independence Bank.
Twenty-two local businesses participated, offering sales, prizes and a sense of community.
“We are always delighted to celebrate Shop Owensboro in July,” said Candance Castlen Brake, president and CEO of the chamber. “Shopping local is one of the most impactful ways that each of us can be a part of our community’s success.”
Brake said local businesses are “the first people we ask for donations, support and volunteers.”
“They need to feel our support now more than ever,” she said.
Some shoppers, like Emily Murphy from Calhoun, traveled to Owensboro for the event.
“Shopping local is important because it’s a way to give back to the community,” she said.
Murphy, who was shopping at Adorn Boutique, said she tries to shop local as often as she can.
“I come here more than any other (store),” she said. “They have a good selection of cute clothes.”
Adorn Boutique has been Murphy’s go-to for wedding attire, and she was even shopping for her honeymoon there.
Suzanne Cecil White, owner of White Chateau and co-owner of Cecil Farms, said shopping small helps to grow the area.
“It’s feeding into the local community and helps us to sustain our neighbors,” she said. “We’re able to provide a purpose to the community.”
White said this season she has been able to supply fresh cut flowers, vegetables and fruits.
“We also provide to larger retailers or people with roadside farm stands,” she said. “We want to help keep those farm stands stocked.”
The Cottage was hosting a community yard sale Saturday in conjunction with the Shop Owensboro event, providing an additional way to support local.
Paige Sedona, social media manager for The Cottage, said the establishment supports shopping local on all fronts.
“We encourage people to not only shop with us locally, but local in Owensboro,” she said. “Come out to the farmers’ market and see us, but shop around while you’re there.”
Sedona said The Cottage uses local products.
“All our beans are local, all our honey is local, our meat is local,” she said. “We encourage people to see them and support them.”
Since moving to Owensboro this year, Sedona said she has noticed the sense of community in the area.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m living in a movie because there is so much community here,” she said. “We work really hard to make sure everyone is happy.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
