It is always a shock to my system when I hear references to Great Britain and the start of summer. Summer begins right about now over there. Schools have only just let out, and that seems strange, too. Remember when the Queen’s summer holiday began on the Royal train as she chugged to Balmoral right about this time in July? I read just yesterday about King Charles and plans he has in Scotland “later in the summer.”

What?

