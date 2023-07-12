It is always a shock to my system when I hear references to Great Britain and the start of summer. Summer begins right about now over there. Schools have only just let out, and that seems strange, too. Remember when the Queen’s summer holiday began on the Royal train as she chugged to Balmoral right about this time in July? I read just yesterday about King Charles and plans he has in Scotland “later in the summer.”
What?
“Later in the summer” is the end of July, the first week in August at best. Even now those little dolphins and otters who have begged to go swimming as soon as they wake up, and every day since Memorial Day, are happy to give it a miss in favor of sleeping in. Boredom is the name of the game, and it is a pleasant way to wind down from fun and prepare to face school once more. Later in the summer is right this very minute.
Fall has always been my season. The waxy scent of Crayolas, that cheap notebook paper my mother bought in reams, the stuff with funny little blemishes in between the faint blue lines. My brother said it was made from horses’ hooves, and when I said that was glue, he said, well, yes, glue, too, and so it was an act of impressive rebellion when I made spit balls with the paper and chewed on the paste after it dried on the palm of my hand.
The next two weeks, then, are late summer as far as I am concerned. August is that no-man’s land of lifeless lawns, haze and humidity, steaming sidewalks when afternoon showers stop. Days shorten without our noticing and we retreat to our corners — this one to play video games, that one to nap, those over there lying on their spines reading or staring off into space.
The only good thing about August back in the day, was “Seventeen.” The Back to School edition of that venerable periodical was twice as thick as usual and chock-full of fall fashion. I knew the approximate date of its release, and I staked out Greene’s Pharmacy for a week, riding my bike there twice a day, waiting for it to drop.
Magazines in those days were magnificent things, big and hefty. When opened full out, “Seventeen” had the wingspan of a large bird of prey. Even the regular edition was a two-fisted affair, substantial, as much a companion as something to read. I wanted the bell-bottomed pants, the ones with the gigantic daisies all over them. I wanted the granny glasses. But I also coveted the smart skirt and sweater sets, the velvet headbands, the knee socks.
I wanted those Capezios. I wanted them bad.
I want for very little these days, and I struggle to remember the craving for such things. I suppose the craving was as much for fitting in as it was for the items themselves. Or maybe not even that. It was a time of hungering, and in general, a time of big feeling — the swing from grandiosity to insecurity and back again.
These late summer days are the perfect metaphor for those early adolescent years. The not quite summer and not quite fall doldrums of waiting. But slow and dull days are gentle days, delivering us from this place to that with a minimum of fuss. They give us time to stare off into space and see what comes up. We can sit with our waiting spread across our laps as we flip the pages until it’s time for dinner.
We can pity or envy our English cousins, with their funny takes on the calendar. We can get to the more slothful plans we had for summer, the lolling in an inner tube, the hammock or a tent cot. A road trip, maybe, but not too far, because summer is almost over, and we need to get home to sit and wait and prepare ourselves for fall.
