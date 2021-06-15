The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the city’s second shooting in a two-day period.
Officer Andrew Boggess, the department’s spokesman, said a passenger in a vehicle driving on West Fourth Street just west of Frederica Street at 11:32 p.m. Sunday was hit by two bullets.
He said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating the incident and asking people with information to call 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Boggess said the records department is putting together a list of the number of shootings in the city this year.
There have been several.
“It looks like it’s going to be a long summer,” he said.
On Friday, police said officers were called to the 1800 block of East 17th Street at 12:57 a.m., investigating reports of a firearm discharge.
They found a 28-year-old man who had been struck twice by gunfire.
He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
