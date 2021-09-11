As the summer months fade to fall, Trunnell’s Farm Market in Utica gears up for a season of sunflowers, wagon rides, corn mazes and a variety of events for all ages.
Kicking off the season is the Sunflower Experience, which runs until Sept. 30 at the farm market located at 9255 U.S. Highway 431 in Utica.
“In September, the focus is the sunflowers and that is why we call it the sunflower experience,” owner Kevin Trunnell said Friday.
With more than 60 varieties of sunflowers in all shapes and colors, visitors enjoy a wagon ride out to the sunflower field and can trek through the trails and even bring home a souvenir of their visit.
“We will loan you some clippers and you get to cut one bloom, which is included with admission,” Trunnell said.
Those who would like a bouquet of sunflowers are invited to purchase a small bucket or glass jar, which can then be filled with as many sunflowers that they can hold.
Trunnel said 2021 is the fourth year that the farm market has planted a sunflower field.
“We used to call it the Sunflower Festival and last year we changed thst name to Sunflower Experience,” he said.
The different varieties of sunflowers range in how long it takes them to grow to maturity, but Trunnell’s plants them so they will be in full bloom when September rolls around each year.
Once October rolls around, the market transitions to its Fall Farm Expereience, which includes a corn maze, puck your own pumpkins and a variety of sweet seasonal treats.
Trunnell’s hosts a variety of fall themed events ranging from trick or treating for the kids during the last weekend in October and its “Wine Your Way Out,” where those 21 and older can enjoy samples from local wineries and Green River Distilling products as they make their way through the corn maze on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Trunnell’s celebrates the close of the fall season with its “HallowWine Bash and Brew,” which will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
“We have a costume contest,” Trunnell said. “You don’t have to wear a costume to come to this but if you want to you can, and if you do, there will be some prizes.”
For more information about the fall-themed events at Trunnell’s Farm Market, visit www.trunnellsfarmmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.