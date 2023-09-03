The annual Sunflower Experience at Trunnell’s Farm Market has brought in visitors from all over the tri-state for six years, and Saturday’s kickoff was no different.
Farm market co-owner Kevin Trunnell said the main focus of the event is the sunflower field.
“We have over 100,000 plants, which will produce over one million blooms over a three week period,” he said. “People can walk through the sunflowers with about 40 different photo opportunities and different trails to walk.”
Visitors can cut blooms to take home, and the farm market offers Mason jars or buckets to carry them in.
“Along with all of that are the more than 35 attractions that the Trunnell’s Farm Experience has to offer,” Trunnell said. “The highlight this year is the new parakeet house where you can walk inside with the parakeets and they’ll fly down and land on your hand to eat the feed.”
The farm experience also highlights two animal barnyards, a jumping pillow, six lane giant slide and apple blasters that shoot apples through a canon at targets.
The farm adds more props to the Sunflower Experience every year, and there was no exception to that this season.
“We have a ton of new props that we built from scratch,” Trunnell said. “We also have some new photo opportunities in the field that we haven’t had before.”
More from this section
Trunnell said the turnout for the Sunflower Experience has been growing by the year.
“The Dinner in the Blooms did not sell out the first year, but since the second year, it’s sold out,” he said. “It’s a limited ticket event over two dates.”
Dinner in the Blooms offers a farm-to-table dinner with a long row of tables in the sunflower field at night with live entertainment.
“We welcome everyone who wants to come, and we want to share our farm with you,” Trunnell said. “We want you to experience how relaxing, peaceful and fun it is. It’s a great experience for the whole family.”
Katie Kellogg and Lindsey Rhinerson, both of Evansville, visited the Sunflower Experience for the first time Saturday.
“It’s beautiful and I loved all of the props that they have,” Kellogg said. “I love sunflowers, they’re my favorite flower.
“Everyone is so nice here and overall it’s been an amazing experience,” Kellogg said.
Tickets for the Sunflower Experience can be purchased online for a discount at www.trunnellsfarmmarket.com, or at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.