With warm summer months quickly approaching, taking precautions in the sun is necessary to prevent skin cancer, dehydration and heat stroke.
Dr. Katrina Erickson is a physician and {span}faculty member of the University of Louisville School of Medicine at the Owensboro Health Family Medicine Residency Program{/span} who specializes in women’s and children’s health and maternity care.
According to Erickson, not taking proper precautions when outside during the summer can lead to several complications, including heat stroke.
“You have the mild dehydration, then you kind of go to heat exhaustion, which is when you’re starting to not urinate, your temperature’s starting to go up, you’re getting headaches, and that’s kind of letting you know that you’ve been in the sun too long,” she said. “Then after that, you jump up to this severe level where you have heat stroke, and it actually affects your brain and your brain starts to swell and you can actually have strokes.”
The biggest precautions to avoid damage from harmful UV rays, she said, is avoiding direct sunlight, wearing sunscreen, protective clothing and hydration.
“The biggest prevention of sunburns, which is what leads to skin cancer, is avoidance of the sun,” she said. “Any child under six months of age should not be in the sun directly, or indirectly if they’re near the lake because those UV rays are just so detrimental. All it takes is one sunburn to cause the damage that can be 20 or 30 years down the road.”
Young children, she said, especially, should be kept out of direct sunlight, and even indirect sunlight near bodies of water.
“Little kids have a significantly larger area of skin compared to their body, so they have more skin than we do, so when they get a sunburn, it’s actually more damaging to them than an adult,” she said.
Hydration, Erickson said, is also key.
Anyone in the sun for long periods of time should drink water regularly or other electrolyte-based beverages.
Drinking juices and sodas while in the sun is actually more dehydrating and should be avoided, she said.
“If you’re going to be out and playing in the sun, hydration drinks like Pedialyte, Gatorade, or water is the best thing to do,” she said.
Wearing sunscreen, reapplying it every hour, hydrating, as well as wearing hats and other protective clothing and swimwear while in the sun is also essential.
The most important thing, she said, is listening to your body and paying attention to tell-tell signs of dehydration and too much sun exposure.
“If you’re in the sun and you’re starting to get a headache or feel tired or you’re not going to the bathroom very often, then you need to listen and pay attention to that; get out of the sun in a cool area and make sure you hydrate with either water or one of the electrolyte based beverages,” she said.
Adults should also regularly check for potential bumps, spots or moles on their skin that could be cancerous. Adults ages 30 and older should do this monthly and be checked by a physician annually during physical exams, she said.
While checking skin, it is also important to check the back, scalp and any other area of the body that might be hidden from regular view.
“For adults, I tell them when they’re in the shower, get out and basically look at everything,” she said. “If you have a mole that you’ve had forever and it changes shape, changes size, or changes color, then that needs to be seen right away. If you have a spot that’s more dark or that’s popped up, you need to come in and get seen.”
