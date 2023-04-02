The Sunset Cruisers club made its return to downtown Owensboro between Third and Daviess streets Saturday, making the 35th season for the cruise-in.
Ray Middleton, club president, said there are a few changes to the event this year.
“We’ve got some of the kinks worked out for our new location, so I feel like we’re putting on a better show for everyone,” he said. “We’ve also got some new sponsors this year.”
Middleton said there will be new awards coming up in the season that will be different throughout the year.
Trucks were the theme of Saturday’s event, with different vehicles being highlighted through October.
“Each month is a different vehicle,” Middleton said. “Next month we will highlight Mopar.”
Despite the weather Saturday, Middleton said he expected more than 100 vehicles to be registered.
“We hope to get 150, even despite the cold wind,” he said.
Middleton said he believes there will be a larger vehicle count this season.
“I think people are getting out and doing things more now without the COVID restrictions,” he said.
Curtis Canary has been attending the Sunset Cruisers’ cruise-in for approximately 20 years.
Canary was showing his 1956 International Rat Rod truck he built from scratch.
“It was basically just a cab and a hood and doors all tore apart, and I put it all together, welded parts and pieces on it to make it halfway look like something,” he said.
Canary said he built the truck for cruise-in shows and to take to the drag strip. He has been working on vehicles since he was a teenager.
“I’m 58, and I’ve been doing it since I was about 14,” he said. “It was just one of those things where, back in the day, I had to do it out of necessity because I didn’t have a good enough job to have someone fix my vehicle.”
The best part of working on vehicles to Canary is the satisfaction after finishing a project.
“A lot of people that maybe aren’t that familiar with doing it get discouraged,” he said. “They’ll get started on something, find out they’re over their head in cost or knowledge on how to put it together or finish it.”
Ricky Rostron began attending Sunset Cruisers shows 15 years ago. This year he was showing his 2002 Ford Lightning pickup truck with a supercharger.
“We’ve had it since 2013,” he said. “The supercharger is my favorite part, it makes it fast.”
It isn’t the only vehicle Rostron has shown at the cruise-in.
“We have a 1948 Ford F-1 pickup, a 2017 Mustang and a 1992 Ford F-150 pickup,” he said.
For Rostron, meeting other people with an interest in vehicles is his favorite part of the shows. He has been attending car shows since 1997.
“I’ve been messing with cars since I was young because my dad did,” he said.
Joe Foster was showing a truck similar to one his father drove.
“It’s not the same one, but it’s close,” he said. “It was the first one I ever remember him driving as a kid.”
Foster bought the truck just before the pandemic and added a Floodland Farms logo to the side, a name his grandfather gave his farm.
“We got away from using it, but now that it’s the land-holding entity my daughters are involved with, and they’re the sixth generation,” he said.
As a farmer, Foster has been working on vehicles his whole life, he said.
“But as far as older vehicles, this is really my first,” he said. “They’re real simple, there’s not a computer involved.”
Foster said he hasn’t had to do a lot of extensive work to the truck.
