Saturday afternoon, the sun glinted off polished chrome in downtown Owensboro, as the Sunset Cruisers brought dozens of classic cars downtown for a competition and car show at City Hall.
While most of the cars gleamed, Raymond and Autumn Davis’ 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser station wagon stood out. Covered top to wheels with rust and adorned with bolted-on license plates along the sides, the station wagon resembled a vehicle rescued from a wrecking yard.
When the couple purchased the car, “it was perfect,” Raymond Davis said. After first painting over its blue coat in a checkerboard taxicab pattern, the couple decided to give the wagon the rusted-out look by spraying it with muriatic acid.
“It didn’t take more than 15 minutes” for the car to completely rust, he said. The bolted-on license plates were an added touch that came from Raymond’s hobby of collecting plates where ever he goes.
At a recent car show in Evasville, the wagon won the “people’s choice” award, he said.
The Hawesville couple go to numerous car shows and have put on some of their own.
“It’s what we do almost every weekend,” Autumn Davis said.
The Davis’ were in the General Motors competition, where judges select their favorite GM vehicles. But most people showing vehicles Saturday were just there to have a good time.
“I’ve met some of the best people I know through cars,” said Morgan Moorman, who came to the show to display her Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
Moorman and Kenny Cecil, both of Owensboro, were displaying Dodge muscle cars, his a Challenger Super Stock. Like the Davis family, Moorman and Cecil are car show regulars.
“She goes to more than I do,” Cecil said. “We try to support them as much as we can.”
Steve Cail drove over to the show with his 1963 Cadillac DeVille. Cail said he bought it from a friend, who had the old car rotting in a barn, full of dust and mice nests.
“His wife told him to get rid of it, that he had too many toys,” Cail said. “I’ve had newer cars, but I wanted to get something old again.”
While Cail had to replace the gas tank, fuel lines and other engine parts, everything else on the car is original.
Just getting the car home was a challenge.
“I got stranded on the side of the road a couple of times,” he said. But now the DeVille is in excellent shape.
Cail said working on cars has been a lifelong passion.
“It has been a hobby since I was 15 years old,” he said. He became hooked on cars after his mother took the family to a race at a now-closed speedway in Chandler.
“It was my first experience with cars, and I haven’t quit yet,” Cail said.
Cail said the DeVille is one of the best vehicles in his collection, almost equal to the dragster he still races most years.
“This is my second-favorite,” Cail said.
