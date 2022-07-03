The Sunset Cruisers persevered through a rainy weather forecast to host its monthly cruise-in Saturday afternoon in downtown Owensboro.
The theme of the month was “modern muscle,” meaning late-model high performance vehicles such as the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger.
David Leonard was on hand with his yellow 2009 Chevrolet Corvette.
First manufactured in 1953, the Corvette is an iconic American vehicle. Coming in at 800 horsepower, Leonard’s Corvette has a few hundred extra horsepower under the hood than the car came with from the factory.
“It has bigger heads on it, it has bigger valves, it has headers on it and a big cam in it,” he said.
Leonard said his love of the Corvette started long ago, and he is a member of the Corvette Lovers Club of Owensboro.
“Once you get one, it just stays in your blood where you can’t get rid of one,” he said. “I have three sitting in the garage right now.”
While each Sunset Cruisers event highlights a different type of car, all makes and models are welcome to participate.
Lyndsay Clark drove her late grandfather’s blue 1961 Pontiac Star Chief to the cruise-in.
“My grandad was Bill Ford, and he was a member of the Sunset Cruisers, and we decided to bring it over in his honor,” she said.
Clark said her grandfather recently passed away, and she inherited the classic Pontiac.
“He brought it from Washington state to here,” Clark said.
Clark said she plans to keep the vehicle in the family and continue to enjoy it.
Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said that while the threat of storm clouds and rain kept some people away, they would stay put until they were rained out.
About 40 classic and modern vehicles participated in the event.
The next Sunset Cruisers cruise-in is Saturday, Aug. 6 in downtown Owensboro. Fords will be the featured make at that event.
