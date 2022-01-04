After seven years of hosting a variety of hot rods, muscle cars and classics during its cruise-ins in downtown Owensboro, the Sunset Cruisers are working with the city to find a new location for the event.

“There are some other opportunities in town other than downtown,” Steve McNatton, the cruise-in’s spokesman, said Monday. “We are just trying to do what is best for our club, the car community and our city.”

Typically hosted from spring through fall in downtown Owensboro, the monthly cruise-ins have grown significantly since their inception.

“When we started this seven years ago, we had maybe 70 or 80 cars over just two or three blocks,” McNatton said.

Since then, the club has periodically welcomed more than 400 vehicles into Owensboro’s downtown area. Roads have been blocked off and vehicles parked at angles around the courthouse, often spreading out blocks in multiple directions.

McNatton said the idea of finding a new location for series is not anything new.

“It takes up a lot of space, and we have known for the last several years,” he said.

The Sunset Cruisers began having conversations with Tim Ross, Owensboro public events director, about consolidating the events at a new location after the close of the 2021 season.

“There are several locations that we are working with,” McNatton said. “I am going to meet with Tim on Tuesday. There are another couple opportunities where it is not so spread out.”

While the downtown location provided access to restaurants, shopping and parks for families to enjoy at the same time, having to be more spread out also led to difficulties. One one occasion, club members searched over three blocks to find the owner of a vehicle that had won an award because the P.A. system cannot project that far away.

McNatton is adamant that the club, which is made up of mostly Owensboro residents and those living nearby, will remain in Owensboro.

McNatton said he hopes to have a new permanent location for the cruise-ins within two weeks.

“The main thing is we want people to know that we are looking at making this equal, just a different footprint,” he said.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837