The Sunset Cruisers have found a new location for their monthly downtown cruise-ins, starting Saturday.
In April, they moved the gathering of classic cars and trucks from Second Street to parking lots between Third and Fourth streets in the downtown area.
The idea was to free up parking on Second Street for the businesses there.
But car enthusiasts weren’t happy with the parking lots, Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Wednesday.
There was no shade, and the sun beating on the asphalt and vehicles made conditions uncomfortable, he said.
“Seven years ago, there weren’t many businesses open on Second Street,” McNatton said. “Now, there are.”
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
Today, there’s a lot more going on downtown, and some merchants haven’t liked having their street parking taken up by the cruisers.
But the move to the parking lots hurt downtown businesses, McNatton said.
“We lost between 200 and 300 cars from Evansville and Henderson when we moved,” he said.
Most of those people ate downtown while they were here, he said.
Last year, most months saw between 250 and 300 vehicles at the cruise-ins, McNatton said.
A few months got close to 400, he said.
McNatton said the club has been working with Mayor Tom Watson and Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, to find a new location.
They finally agreed on two blocks of Third Street, east of St. Ann Street and on Allen Street.
There’s shade there from the late afternoon sun, McNatton said.
And with angle parking, he said, “We can get 150 to 200 cars in.”
All vintage vehicles are welcome, McNatton said, but each month has a different theme.
Last month’s cruise-in was rained out.
So, Saturday’s event will feature two themes — modern muscle cars and Fords.
Saturday’s cruise-in will be from 4 p.m. to dark, McNatton said.
