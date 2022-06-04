The Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-in returns from 4 p.m. to dark Saturday, June 4.
For awhile earlier this year, it seemed like the cruise-ins might leave downtown.
In January, the club said it was considering moving out of downtown because it was outgrowing the area on Second Street between Daviess and Frederica streets, where classic and modern automobiles parked on the first Saturday of every month from April to October so people could see them and talk to the owners.
But a month later, it announced plans to stay downtown, moving into parking lots between Third and Fourth streets in the downtown area.
That included, the club said, the First Baptist Church lot, the City Hall parking lot, the Old National Bank parking lot and the Truist (formerly BB&T) parking lot when it’s available.
With the cars moving into parking lots, Second Street doesn’t have to close during the events.
Things have worked out well this year, Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said this week.
“Overall, it’s been a very good year,” he said. “We had to learn how to park the cars in parking lots. It was all angle parking on Second Street.”
But, McNatton said, the Cruisers had a parking lot car show during the International Bar-B-Que festival for more than 25 years.
So it didn’t take long to figure out the parking lots.
“We like the new location,” McNatton said. “It works very well. It was more spread out on Second Street, and it’s more concentrated now.”
And putting the classic vehicles in parking lots leaves more on-street parking for people who want to see the cars, he said.
“There have been a lot of people and cars I’ve never seen before,” he said. “People from Evansville, Tell City, Jasper and all over southern Indiana.”
The two previous cruise-ins this year averaged between 160 and 170 vehicles being shown, he said.
McNatton said the Cruisers have added portable restrooms and a food truck this year.
“We moved over one block and people started asking, ‘Where can we eat?’ ” he said.
McNatton said the food truck sells pulled pork, hamburgers and wings.
“And he sold out last month,” McNatton said. “Crowds are better this year, and there’s more on-street parking for them. We were very concerned because it was new. But it’s working good.”
Each month has a different theme.
This month’s is General Motors products — Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, Cadillac and GMC.
“Our theme vehicles always do very well,” McNatton said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
