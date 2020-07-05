Fans and hotrod owners waited months for this year’s first Sunset Cruisers Cruise-in.
Despite the heat and humidity, Saturday’s event was worth the wait, they said.
Normally, the club’s downtown cruise-ins start the first Saturday of April and run through the first Saturday of October.
But members canceled the April, May and June shows because of the worldwide pandemic. Finally, city officials gave the club the green light for July 4.
The group hoped to have more than 200 vehicles on display at Home Depot, said Steve McNatton, Sunset Cruisers’ vice president.
By comparison, when the event is hosted downtown, an average of 400 vehicle owners show off their rigs, and about 700 spectators attend each month.
“But it’s a holiday,” McNatton said. “And there’s the virus.”
The Cruise-in started Saturday at 4 p.m. at Home Depot.
At 5:15 p.m., the cars started a 90-minute super-cruise between the home improvement store and Independence Bank.
The Cruise-in continued until 8 p.m.
“We’re tickled to death,” McNatton said. “Hopefully, (the shows) will go on the rest of the year.”
Cooper Hayden, of Owensboro, put his rare ’57 Chevy Sedan Delivery in Saturday’s show. The two-door panel wagons were sold to mom-‘n’-pop stores to deliver groceries, medicine and flowers.
Not many of the wagons survived, Hayden said.
It took him more than two years to build the Chevy, which sports classic white-wall tires, red wheels and moon disc hubcaps.
Hayden, who has a love affair with ’57 Chevys, was eager for Sunset Cruisers to host its first event.
“It gives me something to do,” he said.
Plus, Hayden enjoys hanging around with fellow muscle car enthusiasts. “You’re not going to meet any nicer folks.”
As a rule, George Eason, of Owensboro, attends a couple of car shows every summer. Eason was pleased Sunset Cruisers was able to host its first show of the season.
“I think they could have done it earlier,” he said. “I don’t think this area should have been closed down as long as it was.”
COVID-19 didn’t hit as hard here compared to other regions of the country, Eason said.
He expected lots of spectators because they’ve been cooped up for the past few months and are looking for fun events to attend.
“It’s put together real well,” Eason said of the monthly Cruise-ins. “(Sunset Cruisers) put on a heck of a show.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
