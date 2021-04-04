The Sunset Cruisers’ Downtown Cruise-in event brought out several hundred vehicles to Second Street on Saturday as the group kicked off its ninth season.
The weather in Owensboro was expected to reach a high of 66 degrees Saturday with the sun in full effect until early evening, bringing out many patrons to the annual event, some of whom are attending their first big event for the first time since COVID-19 hit the region last year.
“We’re car people,” said Jim Lawalin of Tell City, Indiana. “This is the first show and I guess a lot of guys here haven’t been out all winter.”
Lawalin attended the event along with Joe Adkins, also of Tell City. Both are members of the Corvette Lovers of Owensboro club and brought Adkins’ Corvette out for the cruise-in Saturday.
Lawalin said he has been attending the event for the last two to three years while Adkins said he has been coming since the event began.
With April’s kickoff for the cruise-in events being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, Adkins said finally being able to be out and about Saturday made him feel “like a bird out of a cage.”
Hope Alspaugh of Evansville said it was her first time attending the event. She attended with a friend who was showing a car and said they had plenty of visitors stopping by their spot Saturday to discuss the vehicle they brought.
“It’s nice to get out,” she said.
Katie and Jason Pagan also attended the event Saturday along with their daughter Shelby Pagan.
Katie Pagan said they have likely attended the event every year since it first began in Owensboro.
“We got into it from my dad,” she said.
Katie Pagan said her father was showing a ’67 Corvette Stingray the event while she and Jason Pagan were showing two cars of their own, including a right-hand drive MG and an ’85 Jeep.
Jason Pagan said the family attends other local car shows in the Owensboro area as well as in Indiana.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
