The Sunset Cruisers hosted its first car show of the year downtown in its new location Saturday, which brought out a crowd, despite the chilly and somewhat rainy weather.
Hosted in several large parking lots between Third and Fourth streets, the event was held in a somewhat tighter space than in previous years, being less spread out compared to its former location on Second Street where the event has been located for the last several years.
However, the club said it has since outgrown that location and wanted something more consolidated, according to spokesperson Steve McNatton.
He said other car shows and cruise-ins had been hosted in the Third and Fourth Street ots in years past, so the club thought it would work well as a new location.
Although some attendees and participants expressed a preference for the former location, McNatton said he believes the event turned out very well this year and that the new location is a good fit for the club with the ability to fit about 340 cars.
Despite the dreary weather, however, the first event of the season still brought out plenty of onlookers and participants with about 170 cars filling three parking lots.
“We were pleased. We used this many, many years ago … back 20 some odd years ago, so we knew what we were working with and it worked out very well,” he said.
Case Clark was one such participant, having driven from Nortonville to show off his 1972 Chevrolet C10, built by him and his wife.
This was the first time Clark has attended a Sunset Cruisers car show.
Although he said the space was a bit tight, he said he felt more comfortable being in a parking lot rather than on the street, especially with having a child with him.
Clark said he attends car shows pretty regularly, likely around three to four each weekend. It is usually a family affair for him where he gets to bring along his brother, parents and wife.
Helen Bradley, from Bowling Green, has been attending the event for about three years with he uncle.
The pair, she said, enjoy simply looking at classic cars together and attend other car shows together, as well.
She said she prefers the former location, but that she still enjoyed the event.
Mark and Janet Winstead attended Sunset Cruisers for the first time as car owners, showing off the 1976 Chevrolet Blazer.
Mark Winstead said he has been attending car shows for some time and has always wanted to buy his own classic car and finally got that opportunity last fall, showing it off for the first time Saturday.
He said although the space was a bit tight and the weather was not the greatest, the couple still enjoyed themselves and breaking out their Blazer.
“I’ve always kind of wanted something like this — something old — to come to car shows, cruises and things,” he said.
The Sunset Cruisers will continue hosting car shows in the lots between Third and Fourth streets the first Saturday of the month through October.
