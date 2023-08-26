After a decade of downtown cruise-ins, the Sunset Cruisers will be moving to Owensboro Community & Technical College on Sept. 1.
The problem is the heat, said Steve McNatton, club spokesman.
“Those parking lots are just so hot in July and August,” he said. “There’s no shade down there. And we’ve lost 30% to 40% of the cars and trucks because of the heat.”
That wasn’t a problem when the vehicles lined Second Street and intersecting streets between Daviess and Frederica streets.
There was shade from the buildings.
But in April 2022, the car club moved the vehicles into parking lots between Third and Fourth streets downtown.
That included, the club said, the First Baptist Church lot, the City Hall parking lot, the Old National Bank parking lot and the Truist parking lot when it was available.
In 2013, the Cruisers moved their monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
But times changed, McNatton said, and businesses were resenting having Second Street closed to their customers on Saturday afternoons once a month.
“I understand that,” he said. “It takes away from your business.”
But car owners didn’t like sitting on an asphalt parking lot with air temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s and the surface even hotter.
“We’ve been down to 80 to 90 cars,” McNatton said. “We used to have 300 to 400.”
He said the community college approached the club earlier this year about making the move.
“We fought it and fought it,” McNatton said. “The city has bent over backwards to help us for the last 10 years. They’ve been so good to us. We’re torn.”
But he said the club finally decided to pull the trigger and find a cooler location.
Cars can park either in the college’s parking lots or on the grass, McNatton said.
“Personally, I prefer the grass,” he said.
McNatton said the new location will give the club access to public restrooms rather than using portable restrooms downtown.
All models of vehicles are welcome at the cruise-ins.
But each month celebrates different vehicles.
Sept. 1 will highlight cars made in 1955, 1956 and 1957.
