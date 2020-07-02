It looks like the Sunset Cruisers will finally get to have their first Cruise-in of 2020 on Saturday.
Only it’s not downtown.
The July Cruise-in will start at Home Depot at 4 p.m.
And then, at 5:15 p.m., the cars will begin a 90-minute super-cruise between Home Depot and Independence Bank.
Steve McNatton, spokesman for the Cruisers, said, “It’s hard to believe it’s already July and we’re just starting for the year.”
Normally, the club’s downtown cruise-ins are from the first Saturday of April to the first Saturday of October.
But the coronavirus pandemic canceled the April, May and June events.
McNatton said the super-cruise on Saturday will be a poker run, where participants draw cards from a fresh deck at several stops and the best poker hand wins.
Independence Bank has donated five $100 bills as prize money, he said.
McNatton said, “It will take 25 to 30 minutes to cruise each way. Most participants will get two runs at 30 to 35 mph.”
He said, “We probably won’t have as many small door prizes this time because people always gathered around close together when they were being given out.”
McNatton said, “We have to be very careful with this coronavirus. It would kill us in our hearts if something happened to anyone at one of our events.”
He said, “We’re being very mindful of wearing masks.”
Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m.
McNatton said the cruise will honor modern muscle cars — cars like Chargers, Challengers, Camaros and Mustangs that have seating for four, a lot of horsepower and have been built since 2000.
“There are a lot of nice new cars out there,” he said. “This will be a chance to enjoy the summer.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah says Saturday should be sunny with a high of 92.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
