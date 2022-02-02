The Sunset Cruisers will keep its monthly cruise-ins downtown.
Last month, the club said it was considering moving out of downtown because it was outgrowing the area between Daviess and Frederica streets, where classic and modern automobiles parked on the first Saturday of every month from April to October so people could see them and talk to the owners.
But Tuesday, Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said the cruise-ins will stay downtown.
But they will move into parking lots between Third and Fourth streets in the downtown area.
That includes the First Baptist Church lot, the City Hall parking lot, the Old National Bank parking lot and the Truist (formerly BB&T) parking lot when it’s available.
With the cars moving into parking lots, Second Street won’t have to close during the events.
McNatton said most months have seen between 250 and 300 vehicles at the cruise-ins.
A few months got close to 400, he said.
“If we get to 400 cars, we’ll be tight,” McNatton said. “But most of the cars aren’t there for the whole four hours. Some come for an hour or two and then leave.”
He said in the past, cars were strung out over eight to 10 blocks, including side streets.
Now, they’ll all be within a three-block area.
“It took a lot of moving parts to do this,” McNatton said. “Tim Ross (the city’s public events director) has really worked on this.”
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
Today, there’s a lot more going on downtown, and some merchants haven’t liked having their street parking taken up by the cruisers.
“In the past, we just let people find their own parking spaces,” McNatton said. “This year, we’ll help them.
“We’re tickled to death to be staying downtown near all the restaurants and the park.”
Cruise-ins will start at 3 p.m. in April and October and 4 p.m. the rest of the year, McNatton said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
