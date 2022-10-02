Sunset Cruisers ended their 2022 season on Saturday, making this the 30th car show the organization has held with 150 cars.
Saturday’s event highlighted Jeeps of all makes and models, with other modern and vintage vehicles on display as well.
Stephen McNatton, Sunset Cruisers spokesman, said this summer season as a whole was “horrible,” but Saturday night was a rare bright spot.
“The weather has either been rainy or close to 100 degrees, but tonight has been fantastic,” he said.
This year’s season featured different themes, including trucks, Mopar, General Motors, Modern Muscle, Ford, any make from 1955-1957 and Jeep.
Also this year, the organization did a “Ladies Only Drawing” every month where they gave away $20 to $300.
“The reason we do that for the ladies is we want everyone in the family to be involved,” McNatton said.
Along with the 50/50 pot that was being drawn, Sunset Cruisers also gave away a three-night, two-day vacation to Gatlinburg.
“After COVID-19, things changed a little bit, but it’s getting back to normal now,” McNatton said.
Jeff and Marilyn Arnett had their 2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander on display. The two have been attending the Sunset Cruisers show for two years.
“Socializing and fellowshipping with everybody is probably the best part,” Jeff Arnett said. “There’s a bunch of great car people. Everyone has something a little bit different.”
This was the first year the two had a car in the show.
“Last year we were just looking at the other cars,” he said. “We got into car shows toward the end of last year.”
They have entered their car into about five shows since they began.
Rick Morris was showing his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro and has been attending the Sunset Cruisers show for 25 years with the same vehicle each time.
“The best part is looking at the cars and meeting all the other people,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of friends here.”
Morris said he hasn’t been able to display his vehicle every month each season, but he tries to when he can.
