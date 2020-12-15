Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Public Health recommended Monday that schools delay their return to in-person instruction until at least Jan. 11.
Officials from local school districts say they are not yet ready to make a definitive decision about when their districts will be returning to in-person learning. Representatives from both Owensboro and Daviess County public school districts say they need to wait and see that the number of positive coronavirus cases is on the decline before deciding whether or not students can return to classrooms.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said after viewing the governor’s afternoon press conference that one thing he was happy to hear is that districts will have some local control over decisions about when to allow students back in schools.
For example, if local cases are down, districts can take that into consideration when developing their back-to-school plans, Robbins said.
Beshear also said in his press conference that the Healthy at School guidelines are no longer recommendations — they are mandatory.
“That’s not a big shift for us from what we have been doing,” Robbins said.
DCPS officials previously said they would be making a decision about returning to classrooms after Christmas, and Robbins said they plan to stick to that.
“We are in a wait and see status right now,” he said. “We are responding to the virus, it is not responding to us. We are keeping the door open to continue monitoring what is going on with the virus over the next couple weeks ahead.”
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said the district is not ready to determine when it plans to integrate students back into classrooms and intends to stick to its plan of announcing intentions for returning from winter break by the end of this week or early next week.
Each Wednesday, superintendents across Kentucky have a conference call with Education Commissioner Jason Glass and other members of the Kentucky Department of Education. It is during that phone call, Revlett said, that superintendents will hopefully learn more about the new mandates for Healthy at School.
“Hopefully we get our eyes on the new guidelines tomorrow and take a look at those, and assess what changes we need to make if any, and go from there,” Revlett said.
