A regular “Supermarket Sweep” was had Friday at Owensboro’s IGA grocery store as 10 students from five counties competed to see who could collect the most items in their cart to be donated to fight senior hunger in the community as part of the Feed Seniors Now campaign.
Nick Oller, president of Independence Bank in Daviess County, said immediately before the competition that the program is a partnership designed to make a difference for senior citizens in the community.
“Back in 2019, it was stated that over five million seniors actually had hunger in their households,” he said. “Over five million means that one in 14 seniors are actually suffering with some type of hunger insecurity. There is no senior that should ever have to worry about paying for their food.”
Oller said the program started back in 2011, and Independence Bank has been a part of it for the majority of that time. Other partners include the Green River Area Development District, Comfort Keepers and Specialty Foods Group.
While Independence Bank locations will be collecting non-perishable items from now through the end of April to be distributed to seniors in need, Friday’s competition was viewed as a fun way to raise awareness about the issue.
Teams of two lined up their shopping carts at the front of the store near an array of candies and baked goods on display, before taking off in a blast to collect as many non-perishable food items as possible in their cart before 76 seconds were up.
The team with the most items in their cart at the end of that time would be declared the winner.
Teams included high school seniors from the Owensboro Innovation Academy, Hancock County, Henderson County and Webster County.
All items collected by the students were purchased by Independence Bank to be distributed next month.
“Our community can also come in and donate in any of our locations as well,” Oller said. “That is non-perishable food items that we are asking for.”
Donations are also being accepted at the GRADD office, 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro.
Amber Phelps, GRADD in-home services manager, said GRADD is providing free meals to seniors age 55 and older who are utilizing public assistance, and Friday’s fundraiser will help further that mission.
“Feed seniors Now helps fill a gap for older adults who may sometimes skip meals or eat smaller portions due to financial constraints,” she said. “The problem of food insecurity among senior citizens is often unseen and unaddressed.”
Team McLean County won the Friday’s competition, collecting 528 non-perishable food items in their cart to be donated. The team also received a $250 check for their school as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.