If Ford Motor Co. had been able to buy the property it wanted in Daviess County back in 1956, the world’s largest automotive glass processing plant could have been a major employer for decades.
But Ford couldn’t find enough land locally at prices it wanted to pay.
So, in 1958, Ford opened the plant, with more than 2 million square feet under roof, in Nashville, producing more than 15 million auto parts a year.
And it wasn’t just Ford that Owensboro lost.
Six other major industries looked at the city in 1956.
But none could find suitable land at reasonable prices.
So, in early 1957, the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation was formed to make sure the county never lost a project for lack of land.
It works with the city and county to secure land for development.
Today, many industries — including Swedish Match, Mizkan (Ragu) and Toyotetsu Mid America — are in industrial parks developed wholly or in part by the foundation.
But land for new development is always in short supply in Daviess County.
More than 15 square miles of the county is in a flood-prone area.
And land not in the flood plain can get expensive.
In 1975, Caterpillar Tractor Co. was considering a $100 million plant that would employ 3,000 people on 700 acres in eastern Daviess County.
But the ordinance that Daviess Fiscal Court proposed would have allowed the property to be condemned if prices were too high or people wouldn’t sell.
Landowners threatened to sue and the deal fell through.
Enough land for mega project?If another mega project came along today, could Daviess County find enough land for it?
After all, in 1990, local officials managed to secure options on 1,100 acres bordering the Green River to land the Scott Paper Co. plant, which later became Kimberly Clark.
“No, we don’t have enough land for a mega site,” Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said recently. “We’d be hard pressed to put together 1,000 acres because so much of the county is in a flood plain It’s even hard to put together 100 acres.”
He said Daviess County is a partner in Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre in Ohio County and Paradise Regional Business Park in Muhlenberg County.
And it would get a share of the taxes from industries there.
“And we work hand in hand with Hancock County,” Mattingly said. “A lot of the workers there live in Daviess County. But we don’t get the tax revenue from the plants there.”
Mayor Tom Watson said, “Half the country is giving away land to get projects, and people here want to sell it. There’s so much of the county that’s in the flood plain, and farmland is getting so expensive. It’s hard to find available land.”
But Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said that agency is trying.
“We’re having conversations with several property owners in the county for about 880 acres,” she said. “We’re waiting on environmental studies and considering taking an option on the property.
“I’m not saying we wouldn’t at some point buy the property, but for now we’re wanting options.”
The largest tract, she said, is 300 acres.
But some of the property is in the flood plain and would have to be built up, Johnson said.
“The flood plain is a huge problem,” she said. “It would be very difficult to find the land for a mega project.”
In 1998, the city, county and industrial foundation created Pleasant Valley Industrial Center, a 145-acre industrial park on Pleasant Valley Road, buying the land for $1.8 million.
But when nothing had happened there by 2007, they sold the property to Owensboro Health for $2.9 million.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital opened there in 2013.
Last year, former City Commissioner Larry Conder, who is now a candidate for Daviess County commissioner, wrote an “In My View” for the Messenger-Inquirer that said the community needed to find 100 acres not in the floodplain with access to rail, reliable power, natural gas, water and sewer and direct access to a four-lane highway to lure industry to the county.
Last week, he said, “We need a collaborative effort to have 100 acres shovel-ready with all the infrastructure in place. I don’t think we have that.”
Last year, Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation announced plans for a $5.8 billion battery plant on a 1,551-acre site in Hardin County.
And Pratt Paper announced plans for a $400 million paper mill on 200 acres in Henderson County.
“The land in Henderson and Elizabethtown was owned by local government,” Conder said. “But it had sat empty for more than 10 years. If we don’t do something, businesses will ignore us. Bold action requires leadership that knows they won’t be in office when something happens.”
An internet search shows 136 acres available on Reid Road with rail access, 175 acres at the Owensboro Riverport and 40 in the East Industrial Park.
And the airport has several tracts of land available for development — 88 acres on Kentucky 81 and 38.2 acres, 14.9 acres, 17.1 acres and 4.4 acres on other parts of its property.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
