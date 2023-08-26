The state Supreme Court has ruled a Daviess County man did not have his constitutional right to a fair trial violated by the court’s application of “Marsy’s Law,” the crime victim bill of rights in the state constitution.
Michael Aaron Robertson, 35, of Utica, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 on charges of first-degree rape of a minor under age 12. Roberts is serving his sentence in Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange.
Marsy’s Law gives crime victims and their surrogates certain rights, such as the right to be heard in court and be more active in the court process, including being at hearings and at trial.
Robertson argued Marsy’s Law was misapplied at trial, in that the victim’s father was allowed to be in the courtroom prior to him testifying against Robertson.
Under Marsy’s Law, the victim’s father was the victim’s representative in court and was allowed in the courtroom to view the trial before being called to testify himself.
Robertson claimed this violated his right to have witnesses removed from the courtroom prior to their testimony. Separation of witnesses before they testify, which is generally known as “The Rule,” is aimed at keeping witnesses from crafting their testimony based on what they hear from other witnesses on the stand.
Because the victim was a minor, her father was designated her Marsy’s Law representative by the court.
The court ruled Mary’s Law did not violate Robertson’s right to an unbiased trial. While The Rule is part of the state’s rules of evidence, the Supreme Court has previously ruled a person’s constitutional rights take precedence over state laws and court rules. In this case, the victim’s right to have a representative in the courtroom trumped Robertson’s right to have the victim’s father, a witness, barred from the courtroom before being called to testify.
“There is no constitutional right to separation of witnesses,” the justices wrote in an opinion issued Thursday.
The victim’s father testified after the victim and another witness, who saw the victim the day the assault took place. But the victim’s father had no direct knowledge of the incident between the victim and Robertson or of what the other witness saw that day, so his testimony could not be influenced by him being in the courtroom and hearing the testimony of the victim, the justices wrote.
The ruling was designated as published case law, to be used as precedent in similar future cases.
While the justices ruled against Robertson on the Marsy’s Law count, they used the ruling to set out a “best practice” for how attorneys should handle potential conflict between witnesses and Marsy’s Law guarantees in the future.
“Although there was no prejudice in this case, that may not be true in every case,” the justices wrote. “Today, we are constrained to hold as we do by the language of Marsy’s Law. However, we are ever mindful that ‘the purpose behind the separation of witnesses is to insure the integrity of the trial by denying a witness to opportunity to alter his testimony,’ ” the justices wrote, citing other case law.
In cases of potential conflict between Marsy’s Law and The Rule, judges should be informed of the conflict before trial, the justices wrote. Judges will have to determine “the impact of the conflict” on the victim or their representative’s testimony and rearrange the order of witnesses if necessary.
In other matters, the justices ruled jurors weren’t prejudiced against Robertson by prosecutors referring to the juvenile as the “victim” during trial and that the victim’s father had properly been allowed to testify.
The justices ruled that prosecutors had not inserted themselves as witnesses into the case by stating they had worked with the sheriff’s office’s detective on the case and there weren’t so many “cumulative errors” that rendered the trial fundamentally unfair.
Robertson is eligible for parole in 2037.
