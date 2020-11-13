The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the state of emergency that Gov. Andy Beshear declared earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling Beshear was within his authority to declare the emergency and issue several executive orders in response to the pandemic.
Supreme Court justices ruled 7-0 that Beshear’s actions were constitutional and had not violated the separation of powers between the governor’s office and the state legislature. The justices also ruled executive orders that could harm some businesses cannot be blocked if the executive orders are “directed to the protection of the health and safety of all Kentuckians.”
“This is a decisive ruling and it’s a win that protects all Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a Thursday morning press conference after the ruling was released,. “... This is about saving lives, period.”
The ruling, Beshear said, shows the executive orders were “legal and constitutional and fundamental to an effective response to a type of virus that requires a comprehensive statewide approach.”
Beshear said he was “done with politics” centered around the pandemic.
“We have seen over the last several weeks that COVID is spreading at an alarming rate,” Beshear said. “The last thing we ought to be doing is fighting with each other and trying to undo the steps that every public official says are important” to protect public health, he said.
The decision overturned a Boone County lower court ruling that placed a restraining order on Beshear’s executive orders. The suit was filed by several Boone County businesses who were joined by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
In their opinion, the justices wrote if the plaintiffs had prevailed in their arguments, it would have amounted to “a proverbial knock-out punch,’ because it would undermine all of the Governor’s COVID-19 response.”
The plaintiffs in Boone County alleged Beshear’s executive orders were arbitrary in their mandates for the spacing of customers and mask usage; that they violated the separation of powers between the governor and legislature; and that they violated protections in the state Constitution of “life, liberty, the pursuit of safety and happiness, and acquiring and protecting property.”
The plaintiffs also argued Beshear had exceeded his authority and violated the state’s law on the adoption of regulations. State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles also filed suit with a Scott County orchard against the executive orders.
Judges in Boone and Scott counties agreed with the plaintiffs and issued rulings in July to block the enforcement of the executive orders.
But the orders were allowed to remain in place while the issue was sent to the Supreme Court. In their ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court justices ruled a state law passed in the 1990s, KRS 39A, gives governors authority to declare states of emergency for a number of things, including biological hazards.
“In short, the COVID-19 pandemic is the occurrence of … a biological hazard … justifying the Governor’s March 6, 2020 declaration of emergency,” the justices wrote. The justices also discarded an argument that Beshear’s declaration was improper because he did not seek authority from judge-executives in every county first to determine if the pandemic was beyond the capacity of each county to handle.
Regarding the argument that Beshear had taken power reserved to the legislature, the justices noted Beshear’s authority to issue executive orders comes from the constitution and the General Assembly.
The state constitution names the governor the “commander-in-chief” for the state, with the “extreme executive power of the Commonwealth,” the justices wrote. The justices noted lawmakers would have difficulty issuing legislation during an emergency because the legislature is not in session year-round and can only be called into special session by the governor.
As to allegations that the orders were arbitrary, the justices wrote the orders “are reasonably designed to contain the spread of a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.”
Beshear said if the plaintiffs had been successful, it “would have eliminated every single mandate we have here in Kentucky to keep you safe” regarding masks, arenas, school funding and more.
In written statements, House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Rober Stivers, who are both Republicans, said they are reviewing the Supreme Court ruling. Several bills have been filed by Republicans for consideration next year that would limit a governor’s ability to issue long-lasting states of emergency.
Osborne said: “(I)t appears that the Court’s opinion provides further evidence of the great need to better define emergency powers granted by previous legislatures. Ultimately, the real issue is what can be done to ensure that the actions taken under a state of emergency follow the appropriate process, include necessary input, and provide consistent and logical guidance.”
During interim committee hearings this summer and fall related to the pandemic, Republicans have said that they have not been consulted by Beshear’s office.
Addressing those complaints Thursday, Beshear quoted the justice’s ruling, which said the legislature, which is not in session full-time and cannot call itself into session, “cannot realistically manage a crisis on a day to day basis” by passing bills or amending laws.
“I know there are legislators that feel I don’t call them enough or inform them enough, and we can work on that,” Beshear said. “But something like this, on this scale, does take the ability of a strong executive branch to have the right kind of response.”
Beshear said the executive orders don’t help either party politically. “We’re just trying to save the lives of those around us.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
