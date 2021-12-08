New COVID-19 cases are continuing at a higher rate as the Green River District Health Department region experiences another surge.
On Tuesday, the GRDHD reported 518 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district for the Dec. 3-6 reporting period, which follows Friday’s report of 521 new cases.
Daviess County had 253 new cases reported Tuesday, up slightly from the 249 reported Friday.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said the community should continue to be cautious.
“I think it is really apparent we are in another surge, and the delta variant is still driving that,” he said. “We keep getting lulled into this same mistake and false sense that the pandemic is almost over. The risks are not gone, and it is as important now as it has ever been to continue to encourage vaccination.”
Though the omicron variant has reached the U.S., it has not yet been detected in Kentucky, although Horton said it’s only a matter of time before it happens.
“There is still a lot we don’t know about the omicron variant, but the fact that it has been detected in over a third of the states in less than two weeks lets us know it is clearly circulating in the United States,” he said. “We should expect to see it here.”
The average number of daily cases in the district was reported at 148.76 Tuesday, up significantly from Friday’s report of 114.4.
Similarly, Daviess County’s incidence rate rose from 50.66 Friday to 70.08 new cases on average, per day for a population of 100,000.
All seven counties have an incidence rate well above the critical rate of spread in Kentucky, which is 25 or more new cases on average each day per a population of 100,000.
GRDHD continues recommending vaccinations to help combat the spread of the virus, as well as social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand-washing.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Additionally, anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
