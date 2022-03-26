Surrendered Hearts, an organization that raises money to fund local adoptions, is having an Egg My Yard fundraiser for Easter.
Plastic eggs filled with candy or treats will be hidden in people’s front yards along with a letter from the Easter Bunny.
Prices are 12 eggs for $25, 24 eggs for $35, 36 eggs for $45 and $48 eggs for $55.
Orders must be placed by April 13.
Deliveries can be made between April 8 and April 16.
To sign up, email surrenderedheartsinc@yahoo.com.
