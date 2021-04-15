A recent survey conducted for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky found reluctance to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is more common among men, registered Republicans and people who had not completed high school.
The survey asked respondents their attitudes toward receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. About half of the people surveyed who were hesitant said they could be swayed to get a vaccination if they had more information about vaccine safety.
The random survey of 800 state residents was conducted between mid-February and mid-March by the University of Cincinnati.
Ben Chandler, head of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said “we came away (from the survey) with the idea that Kentucky has a shot at herd immunity.
“We believe there’s an opportunity in Kentucky to grow the COVID-19 vaccination rate,” Chandler said Wednesday.
Herd immunity is can be reached when 75% of the state’s population is vaccinated, he said.
At the time of the survey, vaccines were only available to nursing home residents, first-responders, teachers and people over the age of 60. Kentucky is currently making vaccines available to anyone over the age of 16.
Overall, 52% of people surveyed said they either had received a vaccination or definitely would once they became eligible. Another 19% said they probably would be vaccinated, while 29% said they either definitely or probably wouldn’t be vaccinated.
“Seventy-one percent of Kentuckians have already, or intended to get the vaccine,” Chandler said. “That gets us right at the edge of what we need to achieve herd immunity.”
As of Tuesday, 1.586 million state residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
Those who had not completed high school were the most reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with 46% of people in that category saying they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated, and 35% of people with high school educations surveyed said they would not or likely would not be vaccinated. Just 19% of college graduates expressed reluctance to be vaccinated, the survey found.
Among men surveyed, 23% said they would not be vaccinated, and another 11% said they probably would not. Just 14% of women said they would not be vaccinated, and 11% they probably would not, the survey found.
Differences also existed along political party lines, with 88% of Democrats saying they had been vaccinated or definitely or probably would be, compared to 56% of Republicans who said the same thing. Rural and suburban residents were also less likely than urban residents to get vaccinated.
When asked what was spurring vaccine hesitancy among certain groups, Chandler said, “A lot of it has to do with the messages they’ve received. We have a very splintered media environment,” and doubts have been strewn by anti-vaxxer groups and some elected leaders.
Others have “doubts about COVID-19 itself,” Chandler. “I would point to 567,000 deaths ... It has been well-documented it is a considerable issue and a considerable problem.”
On Tuesday, federal health officials advised states to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after some reports of blood clots. The New York Times said there had been six cases of blood clots that could be connected to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of nearly 7 million doses administered.
“The numbers are really miniscule,” Chandler said. “Authorities are trying their best to be transparent with the public and are making decisions with an abundance of caution.”
Of people who said they definitely or probably wouldn’t take a vaccine, 51% overall said they could change their minds if more information were available.
“It’s exciting that half the people who said they don’t intend to get the vaccine are open” to new information, said Allison Adams, the foundation’s vice president for policy. The state’s COVID website and federal websites for agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provide trustworthy information, she said.
Local elected leaders and health officials should continue to talk to people about the importance of getting vaccinated, Chandler said.
“I think the way to go is to get down to the local level,” he said, adding that vaccine advocates need to enlist “people you trust at home,” to make the case for vaccinations.
“We are battling a considerable amount of misinformation” about vaccines, Chandler said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.