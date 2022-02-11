Seventy-five% of educators who participated in the Kentucky Department of Education’s 2022 Working Conditions Survey said they were concerned with the emotional well-being of their colleagues as a result of their work, and 64% reported concerns with their own emotional well-being, according to the survey results released by KDE on Thursday.
The survey, formerly known as TELL Kentucky, is issued every two years and open to certified educators to voluntarily participate. This year, 38,000 certified educators participated, 33,000 of which are teachers, which amounts to about 78% of teachers statewide, according to KDE.
This is the first working conditions survey distributed to educators since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said in a release reflects an “important issue with the educator workforce.”
“Our educators are raising the alarm that they need urgent help,” he said. “Teachers across the state are stressed, overworked, underpaid and underappreciated. Our profession is hurting, and we are at risk of losing more educators.”
Included in the survey were several questions which pertain to nine topics: professional learning, feedback and coaching, school leadership, staff leadership relationships, school climate, resources, managing student behavior, educating all students and emotional well-being and belonging.
Educators were asked to answer questions on a “percent favorable” scale. For example, if asked how excited they were for a class, answers could have ranged from “not at all excited” to “slightly excited” and on up to “somewhat excited” and “very excited.”
Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools saw decreases in percent favorable scores in all of those topics from 2020 to the 2022 survey, except for the resources category, where OPS maintained a 51% and DCPS increased 5%.
Ohio, Hancock and Muhlenberg county school educators all reported more increases than decreases in the topics from 2020 to 2022 surveys. Notably, Muhlenberg County Schools reported an increase in% favorable scores in every topic, except for educating all students, which scored 8% less than the previous survey.
Muhlenberg County also saw the biggest percent increase of all schools in the Messenger-Inquirer coverage area in any category, with an 8% jump under the resources category.
Both Owensboro and McLean County Public Schools reported no increases.
Statewide, most of the categories reflected decreases — except for managing student behavior, which stayed at a 65% favorable, and resources, which increased 3%.
Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer, said one thing that stood out to him about this survey was that more OPS educators participated this year than in 2020. In 2020, the district had 40% of its teachers participate. This year that increased to 72%.
He said leaders across the district are beginning to “drill down” on some of the data to figure out where the biggest concerns are among staff and how to address them together.
“With more than 70% of your staff participating, you take notice of their concerns,” he said. “We are going to dig deep to see what common trends we can find and pull those out.”
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said it’s important to realize the survey period was from the first part of November 2021 to mid-December 2021, and that time intersected with districts still contending with the virus. Educators are struggling with fatigue and stress, and these aren’t favorable conditions for anyone to work in.
DCPS leadership is encouraging each school leadership team to be transparent about these results and to come up with plans on how to improve some of the notable concerns. There is a lot of work to do, Robbins said.
“We have shined a big light on how vitally important social emotional learning and mental health is for everyone, from students to staff,” he said. “There are a lot of high needs, even among our adults.”
Seth Southard, Ohio County Schools superintendent, said it’s not surprising to him that most educators across the commonwealth are struggling as a result of the pandemic. COVID-19 created unique learning environments for everyone, and because of those instructional changes, learning gaps have been created.
“I have stressed with everybody this is not an overnight fix,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t look for solutions and attack it. We do. But we have to know we aren’t going to fix all of this in three months, and not even in one school year.”
He said that while everyone has gone through, and continues to experience, this unusual time, he can say with confidence what all school superintendents and leaders are likely feeling: pride in their teachers and school leadership teams.
“I am proud of what our staff has accomplished during the pandemic,” he said. “No one has thrown their hands up in the air and given up. This has all felt overwhelming, but everyone has dug in and has been working very hard and been very diligent to try to make up for this lost time.
“They do it all for the betterment of students.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
