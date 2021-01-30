Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, when schools were meeting in-person each day, Daviess County High School student Ben Robinson said it wasn’t uncommon to see students trying to use vaping products.
“It was daily,” Robinson, a senior, said Friday. “I could walk into the boy’s bathroom and see someone vaping, or at least attempting.”
A survey released this week by Kentucky Youth Advocates says a large percentage of students think the pandemic hasn’t reduced youth vaping. Instead, 34% of students surveyed said they think vaping among their peers has increased, while 16% said they believed vaping has decreased.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents weren’t sure either way, and 11% said the amount of vaping has likely stayed the same.
Mahak Kalra, chief policy officer for Kentucky Youth Advocates, said with students home from school, they might have more access to vaping products, such as from older siblings. Students might have more time to use vaping products if they have parents who have to work, leaving the student unsupervised, she said.
The survey found 14% of students believe vaping products are safer than traditional tobacco products. The way vaping products such as Juul have been marketed make the products seem attractive to teens and preteens, she said.
“It makes it more appealing when you see someone like you” using a vaping product on social media, she said. “There’s also a misconception as to what is in an e-cigarette.
“We all know what’s in a traditional cigarette,” Kalra said, adding that students believe the ingredients in e-cigarettes are “just like water vapor.
“No one tells you what’s in them,” she said.
The Kentucky Youth Advocates survey says vaping products do affect health, including during the pandemic. KYA reports people who use e-cigarette products are more prone to COVID-19 than people who don’t.
“What cigarettes and e-cigarettes do is compromise your lungs,” Kalra said. “What we do know is youth who use e-cigarettes are seven times more likely to get COVID-19.”
Two bills filed for consideration in Frankfort would give local governments the ability to regulate where and how tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, are sold and marketed in their communities. The KYA survey found 70% of middle school and high school students support giving local governments authority to regulate tobacco sales.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Robinson said of the bill. “It’s a good way for communities to address the threat as they see fit.”
Kalra said the bills, which were filed in the House and Senate, are “really an option to improve communities.”
Students surveyed support the idea of local control because they want to make their towns safer for younger students, she said.
“We just want to offer these tools as options for communities to take,” she said. “We know local leaders know what’s best for their community.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
