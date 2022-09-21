The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro wants to know what people in Daviess County think are the most important priorities for the community.
So, it’s conducting an online survey to find out.
Dave Boeyink, board chairman, said, “We want to take the pulse of Greater Owensboro. What local issues are high on the public’s agenda?”
The PLFO, he said, is particularly interested in where early childhood education stands on the community’s list of priorities.
Joe Berry, PLFO executive director, said the survey deadline has been extended to Sept. 30.
Response so far has been “pretty good,” he said. “But we’re hoping for a lot more responses to reduce the margin for error.”
Berry said 5,000 postcards have been sent to people chosen at random.
He said from informal talks with people in the community, he’s seen an increased interest in early childhood education and childcare.
Childcare issues keep many people, particularly women, from working, Berry said.
And with the shortage of people in the workforce today, that’s a problem.
“It’s important that we have diverse opinions” in the survey, Berry said.
The survey is operated by Polco, a nationally-recognized public engagement organization.
To participate, go to https://polco.us/GOopen.
You can respond online or download the Polco app for Android or iOS.
Once you’ve answered the questions, you’ll be asked to provide your ZIP code so the PLFO will know what part of the county you live in.
But all responses will remain anonymous, Berry said.
People can, however, provide an email address to Polco, which will allow the PLFO to contact them with future questions.
Berry said the PLFO has contracted with Polco for two years.
“We’ll probably do a second round of surveys about this time next year,” he said.
That will allow the organization to see if there are any changes in priorities.
The foundation’s board has pledged up to $4 million to support a long-term community effort to improve early childhood education in Daviess County.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
