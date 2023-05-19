The Owensboro Parks Department has begun the process of gathering public input for the department’s 10-year master plan.
Survey notices have been sent to 7,000 randomly selected city households, asking them to comment on what the parks department’s priorities should be, city parks director Amanda Rogers said Thursday.
The survey will be opened to the general public early next month.
Meanwhile, consultants and parks officials have completed listening sessions with organizations that use the parks regularly about their wants for the department. Public forums on the same topic are planned for July.
Rogers said listening session participants were complimentary of the parks department, but they identified areas for possible improvement, such as more programs for people with special needs, a general increase in programs and activities in the parks and more sports courts.
“It seems there’s a shortage of courts and fields at prime time,” such as in the afternoons,” Rogers said.
Participants in the listening sessions included sports leagues, chairs of the city’s neighborhood alliances, organizations like Girls Inc., Wendell Foster and Special Olympics, principals and athletic directors from local high schools, officials from Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University and organizations like Healthy Horizons.
“It was a pretty broad base invited to the small group meetings,” Rogers said. “We heard input from people wanting us to offer more programming again. Another thing we heard was a need for more adaptive programs” for people with disabilities.
Listening sessions for the general public will be held in July.
The 7,000 households were sent postcarwds for the survey and will have 10 days to complete the form, Rogers said. The public survey will be posted in June.
The results from the random survey will be kept separate from the public survey, Rogers said.
The idea, Rogers said, is to have random input on what people want from the parks department. That will help consultants identify if the public survey is skewed by organizations supporting particular ideas.
“We do want every person who has an interest, a need or a want to share with the parks system” to participate in the pubic survey, Rogers said.
When the master plan is complete, the department will use it to plan spending, programming and use of department resources for the next 10 years.
“It is a vision of where we should head with our time and money for the next 10 years,” Rogers said.
