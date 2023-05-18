In 1972, Pinkerton Tobacco selected property in Owensboro to combine its chewing tobacco, plug and pipe tobacco operations that were in Toledo, Ohio, and St. Louis into a new 400,000-square-foot facility at 1121 Industrial Drive.
It was the first major employer the city had landed in years.
On April 4, 1973, the plant opened with 300 employees.
The company was sold several times through the years, becoming Swedish Match in early 1997.
Wednesday, when Swedish Match celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary in Owensboro, Shane Dukes, director of operations, said the plant has nearly 800,000 square feet under roof and more than 800 employees.
In 2016, the company launched ZYN, a “smokeless and spitless tobacco-derived nicotine pouch.”
Today, Joe Ackerman, vice president of marketing at Swedish Match, said the plant will produce more than 300 million cans of ZYN.
It’s primarily sold in the United States, but Ackerman said that Philip Morris, the company’s new owner, plans to export it to even more countries.
Last fall, the company picked up a permit for a $5 million expansion with a two-story building for ZYN.
Sandy Fowler-Jones, director of communications and public relations, said despite the sale last year, the company will continue to be known as Swedish Match.
In 1973, the company’s flagship brand was Red Man chewing tobacco.
Last year, in a nod to the Native American community, the name was changed to America’s Best.
But it’s the same product with the same ingredients, Ackerman said.
Dukes said Swedish Match has five employees who have been with the company since the 1970s.
One started in 1975, another in 1976, another in 1978 and two in 1979.
Today, the plant sits on 44.5 acres and is assessed for tax purposes at $13.7 million.
Ackerman said the company is donating $600,000 to the Owensboro community this year.
He said the 50th anniversary celebration wasn’t an end.
“The future has never looked brighter,” Ackerman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.