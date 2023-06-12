Despite the forecast calling for thunderstorms Sunday, it didn’t deter patrons from making their way out to The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.’s second and final day of its annual Strawberry Festival.

The festival, which debuted last year on The Cottage’s grounds at 6869 Kentucky 56, continued to be a success its second time around, according to Paige Sedona, shift manager and social media manager for the business.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.