Despite the forecast calling for thunderstorms Sunday, it didn’t deter patrons from making their way out to The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co.’s second and final day of its annual Strawberry Festival.
The festival, which debuted last year on The Cottage’s grounds at 6869 Kentucky 56, continued to be a success its second time around, according to Paige Sedona, shift manager and social media manager for the business.
“It went very, very well yesterday,” Sedona said Sunday. “ … Everyone was really happy.”
The two-day festival was highlighted by a number of strawberry-themed food options, which included a “make-your-own strawberry shortcake station” and a lineup of live musical entertainment.
Additionally, attendees got a chance to try out several drink options ranging from slushies, lattes and lemonades in strawberry-shaped cups.
Food trucks were also added to the event for the first time.
More than 1,000 people attended Saturday’s first day of the festival, with more than 100 local artists and vendors coming “in-and-out,” Sedona said.
“A lot of our food vendors … didn’t bring their regular menus,” Sedona said. “They took their time out to come up with something new for themselves and for us and for all of these people.”
Some patrons joined in on the theme, dressing up for the occasion.
“There were people, from head-to-toe, (that) had strawberries like strawberry earrings, strawberry shirts and dresses,” Sedona said. “Even a dog had a strawberry outfit on.”
Sedona said response was positive on the business’ social media accounts.
“... I got to look at all the messages and reviews, and people were tagging us ... and everyone was just positive, positive, positive,” Sedona said. “This festival was so much bigger than last year. We had a better outcome and it went so much more smoothly.”
Equestrian Enterprises offered a petting zoo with animals such as a miniature horse, a llama and an alpaca.
Debbi Taylor, owner of Equestrian Enterprises, said the company enjoyed taking part in the 2022 festival and was happy to see its continued growth.
Taylor said she’s built a good relationship with Marlene Knight, owner of The Cottage, since then.
“(Marlene) is always conscientious to make sure all the vendors have what they need and she gets the advertising out there,” Taylor said, “and the crowd just seems to love (the event).”
One of the early arrivals to the festival Sunday was Kaitlin Terry of Henderson, who attended with her boyfriend, Zakk Marks.
“I love strawberries, so I’m always down for a festival,” Terry said. “It seemed to be pretty cozy and (wasn’t going) to be something that was too rowdy.”
Sedona feels having the festival focus around a strawberry theme has a connection to the upcoming months ahead.
“Strawberries, for one, are so pretty to look at,” Sedona said. “They remind you of summer and being out; and what a perfect place to be snacking on something refreshing and light as a strawberry slushie or a homemade strawberry pie that’s our owner’s mother’s recipe. ... It’s like the best thing.”
The Cottage is also planning for the fall season as it will present its second annual Pumpkin & Pickle Festival on Oct. 21-22.
For more information, visit cottagefarmstand.com or facebook.com/TheCottageHwy56.
