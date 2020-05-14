Most of us can likely agree our usual grocery shopping trips no longer feel the most normal.
From store hours being reduced, purchase limits put in place, and employees racing to restock empty shelves, it’s easy to feel panicked and want to stock up on the essentials.
If you’re accustomed to a weekly grocery run like me, stocking up for two to three weeks-worth of meals can seem overwhelming. Not to mention, if you’re also trying to choose shelf-stable items that pack a nutritional punch.
Of course being a dietitian, I encourage a balanced diet with a variety of choices from all five food groups. But today, I’d like to specifically focus on the grains group, as these are nutrient-packed, budget-friendly, and shelf-stable, making them great choices to keep on hand during these uncertain times.
First, let’s do a brief review so you know a thing or two about grains.
According to USDA’s MyPlate, grains include any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or any other cereal grain. Foods such as bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, grits, tortillas, popcorn, rice, and oatmeal are all included in the grains group.
Did you know there are two different types of grains called whole and refined grains?
As part of a balanced diet, at least half of the grains we eat should be whole grain. While all grains provide beneficial nutrients, such as dietary fiber, iron, and folate, these two different types are not exactly created equal.
Because whole grains contain all parts of the grain kernel (bran, germ, and endosperm) all of the beneficial nutrients inside remain intact. However, a refined grain undergoes a milling process which removes parts of the kernel to give a finer texture and a longer shelf life.
Unfortunately, this means some of those beneficial nutrients are removed. Luckily, most of the nutrients are added back in the enriching process, but dietary fiber is excluded. This is why you will notice white bread contains less fiber than whole wheat bread.
Given whole grains are a good source of fiber, consuming more of them may help reduce blood cholesterol levels and lower risk of heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Fiber also helps maintain proper bowel function and provide a feeling of fullness. This is why eating more whole grains is something we should strive for!
Now, let’s get back to how we can stock our pantry with more whole grains.
Of course you may have noticed many of the staple grain choices have disappeared from the shelves and we may be left with some unfamiliar options. Have no fear as this makes for a great opportunity to experiment with whole grains you maybe haven’t tried before! Here are some tips and a tasty recipe to try:
• Save leftover quinoa for breakfast. Add milk, microwave, and top with fruit, nuts, and honey.
• Blend unsweetened oats into your favorite
fruit smoothie.
• Try popped amaranth for a crunchy snack or salad topper.
• Use barley in a grain salad, pilaf, stir-fry or curry.
Bulgur and Black Bean Salad
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked bulgur
1 orange, zested and juiced
2 tbsp olive or canola oil
2 tsp vinegar
½ tsp cumin
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
4 tsbp fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
1. Put 1 cup bulgur and 2 cups water in an uncovered saucepan. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 12-15 minutes until excess liquid is absorbed.
2. Scrub orange, then remove zest. Cut orange in half and squeeze juice into a large mixing bowl.
3. Add orange zest, oil, vinegar, and cumin to the juice in the bowl.
4. Chop all the vegetables while the bulgur is cooking. Throw the vegetables and beans into the bowl and mix well. Add the cooked bulgur and mix again.
Information Source: choosemyplate.gov
Kelci Murphy, RDN, LD, is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health Healthpark’s Education and Wellness Team.
