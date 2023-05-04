QUINN

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor Troy Quinn directs the orchestra during a rehearsal at the RiverPark Center.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Troy Quinn will continue to be a presence with the Owensboro Symphony.

Last week, the symphony’s governing board of directors “unanimously” approved a three-year extension to Quinn’s contract as music director and conductor.

