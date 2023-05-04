Troy Quinn will continue to be a presence with the Owensboro Symphony.
Last week, the symphony’s governing board of directors “unanimously” approved a three-year extension to Quinn’s contract as music director and conductor.
A three-year extension to Quinn’s original contract would have expired after the 2025-26 season. The newly-signed extension will run through the 2028-29 season.
“I’m thrilled to continue my artistic collaboration with this wonderful organization for many years to come,” Quinn said.
Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony’s CEO, “could not be happier” to have Quinn continue to be part of the organization and praised his “passion and drive for excellence in all that he does.”
“Working with Troy is great,” she said. “He is not only a talented conductor, but he also has a very clear understanding of the business side of the organization. He has brought such a new fresh feel to our orchestra. His ability to choose the right blend of repertoire has proven very successful. I have heard countless stories of patrons attending a concert to hear a popular piece and leaving saying they loved experiencing a classical piece on the program.
“I am excited to see the momentum continue and watch the audience grow as more and more people realize what a great experience awaits them at a concert.”
During Quinn’s tenure, the organization has expanded its reach with two additional free community concerts — “Symphony Stroll” and “Summer Salute” — and has recorded two television specials which aired on public television, with one launching nationwide.
Quinn has also helped continue to grow the symphony’s audience with “dynamic programming” and “dazzling guest artists,” which have included Michael Feinstein, Sandy Cameron, Jim Walker and Lee Greenwood.
“I’ve enjoyed watching the growth of this really fine orchestra into being a treasured cultural gem in the community,” Quinn said. “I look forward to developing more programs for the community and expanding our reach nationally as we explore televised and audio recordings.”
Based in Los Angeles, Quinn also leads the Venice Symphony in Florida, the Santa Monica Symphony in California and serves on the conducting faculty at the University of California’s Thornton School of Music.
Additionally, he’s performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and the Rhode Island Philharmonic, where he serves as the Summer Pops conductor.
Quinn also has performed as a vocalist, performing and recording with the Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson.
In addition to his talents, Payne said Quinn’s personality is part of his appeal within the community.
“Troy is a very genuine person,” she said. “He loves meeting and talking with the patrons. And if he meets you once, he will call you by name the next time he sees you, no matter how much time goes by.”
Quinn will lead the symphony into its 60th season, which he said is “a great opportunity for any music director to be a part of something that has been going on for so long.”
“It is a chance to celebrate all that has come before me and all that we can achieve in the next 60 years,” he said.
Without giving too much away, Quinn has hinted at what is to come.
“In the upcoming season, we are doing some big and bold works that the symphony has not performed before,” he said, “and we are continuing to showcase world class artists right here in Owensboro.”
