The Owensboro Symphony has announced Adrienne Vallandingham as its new director of string orchestra.
As a student, Vallandingham played in the youth orchestra and for the last eight years, she has been teaching violin lessons at the Owensboro Symphony Academy.
“Through that, I’ve taken on more roles with the Owensboro Symphony,” she said. “I work as the education coordinator and music librarian on the executive staff and I also work as stage manager for concert weekends.”
When the position for director of string orchestra opened, Vallandingham knew she was interested.
“I previously mentioned being interested in talking about the position if it ever became available,” she said. “I love working with students and I love being able to impact them and their music education, so this is just another opportunity where I can extend that reach.”
Vallandingham said her main goal is to bring young musicians together to create music.
“Along the way, as great friendships are formed and a student’s love and knowledge of music grows deeper, I’m looking forward to being a part of that,” she said. “I want to provide a postive, encouraging enviornment for their learning.”
Providing students with guidance and help is something Vallandingham is excited about.
“My favorite part is when I can give just a little bit of guidance and a student is able to start figuring things out on their own as they become more independent as a musician themselves,” she said.
Vallandingham said as students learn to play an instrument, their brains develop in ways that it wouldn’t otherwise.
“It teaches them a lot about life, patience, delayed gratification and being able to put your mind to something and figure out how to do that through small steps,” she said. “Music is a huge part of the thought process and decision-making skills.”
Vallandingham will be working closely with the youth orchestra.
“The string orchestra is a portion of our youth orchestra program for younger students that are looking to play in an orchestra before they’re ready for the full youth orchestra,” Vallandingham said.
Vallandingham said she is looking forward to working with the new youth orchestra director, Mark Hatlestad.
“I can’t wait to work with him and fill that gap that might have been there in the past between the level of the string orchestra and the level of the string orchestra,” she said. “I hope that by working together that we’re able to bring the string orchestra level to that perfect step right before the youth orchestra.”
Students in the string orchestra are recommended by their school orchestra director or private teacher.
Recommendations can be sent to youth orchestra coordinator Greg Olson at gregolson@owensborosymphony.org.
Rehearsals for the youth orchestra and string orchestra begin Sept. 18 at the Owensboro Symphony, 211 East Second St.
For more information, visit owensborosymphony.org.
