The Owensboro Symphony is again expanding its offerings and providing live music at no cost that will take place Friday on the back patio of the Hampton Inn & Suites.
Symphony Strings at Sunset is another example of how the organization has adapted due to the pandemic. Like many arts organizations at this time, the pandemic has required them to get creative when it comes to offering performances to the public.
At the end of September, the group held the Symphony Stroll on the riverfront that featured several groups of musicians performing throughout Smothers Park. Patrons were able to come and go as they pleased and watch the performers.
Symphony Conductor Troy Quinn said musicians have been anxious to play and the venue closures due to COVID-19 have been particularly difficult.
“People can come have some live, free entertainment,” he said. “That’s what we are really trying to do now, bring the music to the community and to the people.”
There will be a cello choir and a string quartet performing 45-minute sets. Performances begin at 6 p.m.
The cello choir will include six cellists who will perform a variety of music from jazz to classical, and the string quartet will as well, Quinn said.
Strings at Sunset will be similar in that individuals can come downtown and watch the performers during a dinner at Lure Seafood and Grille, or bring a chair or blanket to observe the music from the lawn that is available between the hotel and the river. Or, individuals can observe from Mitch McConnell Plaza, Symphony CEO Gwyn Payne said.
Payne said the area in which performers will be placed is a “gem of our riverfront.”
“It’s gorgeous back there,” she said. “We wanted to do something back there that gave people another outlet and a place to go and listen to some good music.”
After the Symphony Stroll event, Payne said several individuals inquired when a similar opportunity would take place.
“This goes along with our attempt to continually try and find some different venues to perform outside, and just be able to reach the people,” she said. “We are getting really creative with some of the ways to offer music.”
Symphony officials ask that those who attend maintain 6 feet distance between other attendees, keep their distance from the performers, wear a face mask and stay home if they are ill.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
