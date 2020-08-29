The Owensboro Symphony has promoted Gwyn Morris Payne to chief executive officer and extended the contract of Troy Quinn, its music director and conductor, through 2026.
Payne has been with the symphony since 2000.
She was the organization’s general manager last year, when she was promoted to deputy chief executive officer when Dan Griffith announced that he would retire this year.
Griffith was the symphony’s executive director from 1984 to 1997 and returned as CEO in 2014.
The symphony, like many other organizations, has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, it had to cancel its entire 2020-21 season.
Payne said, “I believe in the mission of the organization and I look forward to working with the staff, board and musicians as we continue to build on our success. I am very excited to begin this new chapter working with Troy. He has taken the symphony to a new level and there are many more exciting things to come.”
Quinn’s contract would have expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.
The new three-year contract extension keeps him on board until the end of the 2025-26 season.
Quinn, then 33, was hired in 2017 to replace Nick Palmer, who announced in 2015 that he was leaving after the 2016 season.
Palmer had conducted the symphony since 1998.
Quinn said Friday that he was “delighted that the board has extended my contract through 2026. Having this type of long-term relationship in the orchestra world is rare, and I am grateful to our board, staff and musicians for the opportunity to continue making music in the Owensboro community.”
The Los Angeles-based conductor also leads the Venice Symphony in Florida and serves on the conducting faculty at the University of California’s Thornton School of Music.
He has performed with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.
As a singer, he has performed and recorded with the Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson.
