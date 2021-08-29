Marty Shively has rarely missed one of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s “Concert on the Lawn” performances at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
And Saturday evening was no exception.
“I played oboe with the symphony when it started (in 1966),” she said. “I’ve seen concerts with every conductor.”
There have been five of them.
There was no concert last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Troy Quinn, the conductor since 2017, asked the crowd of several hundred, “Did you miss us?”
And the applause of several hundred people on the grounds showed that they did.
“We’re truly excited to be back,” Quinn said before the performance. “There’s a nice crowd ready for music. It’s going to be fun.”
This year’s theme was “A Tribute to the Circus” with Laura Dickinson, a Grammy and Emmy award winner, who performed the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”
Christopher Alley, a violinist, said, “We only had two outdoor concerts last year. It’s good to be back.”
Dark clouds covered the sky around 6:15 p.m. — 45 minutes before the start of the concert and a brisk breeze kicked up.
Weather radar showed rain south of the city, but it never reached the campus.
Thomas Mitzel, KWC’s president, said last year was his first year on campus and he missed getting to see his first “Concert on the Lawn.”
He said he was looking forward to Saturday night.
Kathryn Raymer, US Bank executive vice president, told the crowd that Saturday was the 33rd annual performance of the series.
It began when Luther White and George Greenwell, whose Owensboro-based Lincoln Service Corp. laid the foundation for what’s now U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, got together to talk about a way to welcome students back to campus.
That, Raymer said, is why the concert is always during the hottest days of summer.
The bank has continued the tradition through the years, now more as a free concert for the community.
Dozens of cloth-covered tables were scattered over the lawn, where people ate picnic dinners.
Tri-R-Tips BBQ, Shaved Ice and Moonlite Bar-B-Q had food available for those who didn’t bring their own.
That brisk breeze that sprang up kept the U.S. Bank hot air balloon from being inflated.
There was too big a risk of an accident, a crew member said.
But U.S. Bank employees were handing out swag — popcorn, coloring books, balloons and more — to the crowd.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.