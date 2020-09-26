For the past six months, Paul and Theresa Payne have hunkered down at home to avoid coming into contact with the coronavirus.
Friday Night’s Symphony Stroll — a free community event at Smothers Park hosted by Owensboro Symphony — offered the local couple the chance to enjoy a safe evening out.
The Paynes sat with long-time friends David and Rose Marie Cecil at the park’s Overlook Stage, listening to Maestro Troy Quinn conduct a chamber orchestra. Like symphony officials recommended, the four friends wore face masks.
“I was ready to get out,” Theresa Payne said. “This is wonderful.”
She hopes the symphony hosts the event annually.
With its current season put on hold because of the coronavirus, the symphony adapted and came up with Symphony Stroll as a way to perform for the community.
At 6:30 p.m., people stood on the balcony of a nearby residential building, listening to the music. One man watched the stroll from the roof of the RiverPark Center’s parking garage.
Parents pushed baby strollers. Many guests brought their dogs.
“Are there any Justin Bieber fans out there?” the leader of the brass quintet asked the crowd before playing the next song.
His question brought applause.
Not far away, a string quartet played “Here Comes the Sun.”
The crowd was a mix of ages.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Owensboro seemed to forget about the worldwide pandemic and enjoy an evening out on the town — with face masks and physical distancing.
The stroll offered space for guests to spread out.
Couples sat in swings overlooking the river. Others walked with friends and family between the five music venues, which included a jazz ensemble, brass quintet, string quartet, percussion ensemble and chamber orchestra.
The Rev. John Vaughan, who pastors Immaculate Parish, started at the west end of Smothers Park and worked his way toward the RiverPark Center.
“It’s a beautiful evening and a great night to be out,” Vaughan said. “I don’t know who thought of it, but it’s a great idea.”
Like Theresa Payne, Vaughan hopes the symphony hosts the stroll annually.
“The price is right,” he said, with a chuckle.
Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer, was pleased with the event’s large crowd.
“This is exactly what we had envisioned — an evening the whole community could enjoy in a safe manner,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
