Like everyone, the Owensboro Symphony is adapting to the changing world, and figuring out creative ways to perform for the community.
Thus, the Symphony Stroll was born.
The Symphony Stroll will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 on the riverfront, and the community is invited to the event at no cost.
Symphony members will be scattered along the riverfront performing varying pieces of music, including brass quintets, string quintets, and an ensemble that will be directed by Symphony Conductor Troy Quinn.
Quinn said this will be an opportunity for Symphony players to take off their ties and let loose and showcase their virtuosity.
“It’s going to be great to get outside and create music, which we are all desperate to do,” he said. “I think the community is in need of this right now.”
Throughout Smothers Park Symphony players will be spaced out playing popular, classical, jazz, and more. The stretch of musicians will begin with Quinn and an ensemble on the Overlook Stage and continue to the BB&T Plaza where a jazz quartet will perform.
Several other musicians in small groups will be spread throughout the park.
“We can still create some art and people can drink and walk on the riverfront and have a good time,” Quinn said.
The RiverPark Center will have a cash bar outside for patrons to purchase beverages.
Gwyn Payne, Symphony chief executive officer, said that at each performance station there will also be either paper programs and/or QR codes for attendees to scan to learn more information about the music that is being played.
Attendees can listen to whatever music they want at any time during the two-hour span.
“They can start wherever they want to start and stay as long as they want,” she said.
Face masks are recommended, as well as physically distancing.
Payne said she and other Symphony members want this to be a safe event.
“We are so happy to get back out in the community and perform for people, and kind of give people what they have been missing,” she said. “This event is for the whole community.”
She also said that hopefully this event will be a way for individuals who ordinarily are hesitant to attend a Symphony event to get out and have the experience. She wants those patrons in particular to come down, have a drink, and witness the talented musicians that make up the Symphony.
Everyone is welcome, she said.
“It’s not an event for ‘symphony goers.’ It’s all about the community,” she said. “It’s all about everybody coming together and finding ways to still do what we all do best, but doing it with the restrictions and the challenges that we have had thrown at us this year.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.