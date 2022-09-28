The Owensboro Symphony will make its return to the riverfront with its third annual Symphony Stroll — a free outdoor music event — from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at Smothers Park.
Jagoe Homes is the presenting sponsor of the event.
Created in response to the coronavirus pandemic, to offer the community a chance to see live music and performances in a safe setting, the event has become part of the symphony’s regular programming.
Gwyn Payne, chief executive officer, and Troy Quinn, music director, have been surprised but pleased with the response the event has received.
“It is such a good feeling,” Payne said. “Us being able to continue this event — it really goes to a lot of credit for this community … for appreciating and demanding it. There were so many people that have gone to ‘The Stroll’ and they would say, ‘Please tell us you’re going to keep having this.’ ”
“I don’t think that we could have foreseen that this would be an annual event and something that came out during such an adverse time of the world … (and it) was actually kind of rewarding to make lemons out of lemonade and go forward,” Quinn said. “Seeing the community response and the quenching for this type of event (is really) what spurred it on, (due) to the public demand that we continue it ….”
Attendees will hear performances by the symphony’s Percussion Ensemble, Brass Quintet, String Quartet, Jazz Trio and Chamber Orchestra — spaced throughout the park.
A broad array of selections and styles will be part of the “fairly continuous” setlists, ranging from Broadway tunes, jazz and orchestral selections and pop music.
Each stop on the Symphony Stroll will have signage with a QR code that will allow attendees to view the event program.
“The talent of these musicians … and the variety of what they’re going to play, it never ceases to amaze me,” Payne said. “It’s so fun to see what … different arrangements they’re going to perform.”
There will also be an additional performance by the String Quartet from 8-9 p.m. on the patio of Lure Seafood & Grille, where guests will be able to purchase food and beverages.
Payne and Quinn said the event gives the public a glimpse of the different styles and sounds the symphony can produce.
“...It’s such a unique way for guests to be able to experience what the orchestra has to offer ….,” Payne said. “It’s very unique, and it’s not something you would normally be able to do when they’re on stage and you can’t get that one-on-one experience with them.
“They can really take in the instruments and the musicians ….”
“It’s a chance to feature the diversity and breadth of our musicians and also (show) the musical repertoire,” Quinn said.
Payne feels public events like the Symphony Stroll and Concert on the Lawn have helped increase the patron base at the symphony’s other concerts.
“We’re still building our attendance in the hall. It’s taking a little bit for people to get comfortable to come inside the hall, which we were there all last season,” she said. “But I do feel like we are picking up new subscribers at these events. …I think these free community events that we’re able to offer, I believe people are coming and enjoying and they do want to see more.”
Quinn looks forward to being able to bring the symphony to more music fans and listeners in a public setting.
“I really love bringing the music to the community and actually getting down in the trenches and doing the work of exposing this great music …,” he said.
For more information, visit owensborosymphony.org or call 270-684-0661.
