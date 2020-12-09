When officials with the Owensboro Symphony learned the organization would not be able to present its annual Music On Call programming at the hospital, they immediately began coming up with alternatives.
The Symphony’s Music On Call programs were designed to enhance lives and bring hope and comfort to those who are at the hospital.
Typically throughout the month of December, Owensboro Symphony musicians are set up in the lobby of the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with a baby grand piano and perform almost daily, including Christmas and New Year’s days.
This year, however, due to the pandemic, restrictions increased at the hospital and musicians have been unable to perform there.
So, they came up with a solution.
In collaboration with Owensboro Health and St. Stephen Cathedral, the Symphony was able to schedule a recording session in the Cathedral. The performances will be played on the hospital’s in-house television system.
The performances include two ensembles: a French horn quartet and a viola choir. Both will perform selections from sacred holiday favorites, and will be played at the hospital throughout the month of December.
Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO, said it’s disappointing that events are being canceled due to COVID-19, but is hopeful Symphony members are able to come up with alternatives to still provide entertainment when it is so needed in the community.
“This is going to be a big boost and a big reach,” she said. “Not only for the patients, but also for the staff, who have probably been pushed to their limits throughout all the challenges we have all dealt with this year.”
Necessity has been the mother of invention this year for the Symphony, Payne said.
The organization has also made several recordings of the Symphony members playing various pieces of music, including Christmas. It is Payne’s hope this music will be available to individuals digitally in the coming months, since the Symphony won’t be able to play publicly for the time being.
“Because of this crisis we have been living in, we have been able to ramp up our efforts of building a digital inventory to be able to literally come into people’s homes,” she said.
The Symphony is also preparing for its Safe at Home for the Holidays performance that will be broadcast on KET at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. Other social media platforms such as the Symphony’s YouTube channel will air the concert. There will also be additional broadcasts of the program on KET at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Troy Quinn, Symphony music director and conductor, said he and the musicians are excited to be able to offer “the most wonderful time of the year even though we can’t be together in person.”
Program selections for that show include the “Nutcracker,” “The Grinch,” and more.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
