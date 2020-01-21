The first phase of the $2.1 million dollar renovation to Jack C. Fisher Park is on schedule and on budget, a park official said.
Amanda Rogers, parks and recreation director, said the first phase of the park’s renovations are planned to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.
The park’s renovations, set to be spread out over three years, include the installation of four synthetic turfs, the improvements to the back and front parking lots, the ticketing entrance, the service gate entrance, the field house buildings, concession space, irrigation systems and the scorekeeping area.
“There are lots of different pieces to the puzzle,” Rogers said.
Park renovations began last year after public officials stressed the need to keep the facility competitive with others around the region.
Officials also hope the revamped fields will inject money into the local economy, as visitors will book hotel rooms, eat at nearby restaurants and pay for gas before going home.
“That location is a significant tourism component in our community,” Rogers said. “It’s a big linchpin in our recreation tourism strategy in Owensboro.”
Rogers said she anticipates the synthetic turf fields to be installed around mid to late-February. Rogers said the nailer boards system, which is used to secure the synthetic turf, has already been installed.
The Lexington based Vescio’s SportsFields, an athletic field design-build, renovation and maintenance service for both synthetic and natural fields, will work to install the new synthetic turf at the facility.
Rogers said the parks department is also in the process of planning to put electrical outlets in all dugouts so players can have access to fans. There will also be permanent electrical access for vendor stations to eliminate possible hazards. Previously, vendors had to use temporary electrical service.
The renovation to the front parking lot has been completed, Rogers said, which increased the number of parking spaces from 35 to 103. Rogers said the parking lot was used by park staff and game officials while the general public parked in a nearby grassy area if there was an overflow.
“We basically took what was becoming (the) status quo and created it into a full parking lot,” she said.
For phase 2 of the project, which is expected to begin sometime after July 1 when the next fiscal year begins, Rogers plans for a playground to be installed at the park.
Rogers said the playground will have a ballpark theme and will be placed between Red and Yellow fields. The playground will serve as additional entertainment for young children who do not want to watch the games. There will be netting to protect young children from stray balls.
Rogers remained hopeful that the renovations would remain on schedule through May.
“We’re in good shape right now and I pray that it continues to be that way but it’s a construction project so I always have my fingers crossed,” she said.
270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-Inquirer.com
